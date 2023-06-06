Pension Scheme Or Fixed Deposit? The Pros And Cons Of 2 Long Term Investment Options

The Handbook of National Pension System (NPS) Statistics claims the age groups of 25-30 and 30-35 emerged as frontrunners in terms of National Pension Scheme (NPS) subscribers for the financial year ending on March 31, 2023. During this period, there were 59,688 female subscribers aged 25-30 and 54,931 female subscribers aged 30-35. Additionally, there were 123,907 male subscribers aged 25-30 and 140,885 male subscribers aged 30-35.

The report highlights that the 18-20 age group, primarily focused on education, showed minimal interest in NPS subscriptions. However, the 20-25 age group had a considerable number of subscribers, with 65,156 individuals enrolled under the NPS all citizen sector in the same financial year. Notably, both all citizen sector and the corporate sector of NPS witnessed the highest number of subscribers within the 25-30 and 30-35 age groups, as indicated by the PFRDA's comprehensive compilation.



NPS vs. FD: The Growing Preference for Long-Term Investment Options

Purpose:

The Indian government launched NPS, as an investment programme geared towards retirement. After retirement, it tries to give people a steady income. While, fixed deposits (FDs) are a well-liked investment choice for anyone wishing to park their surplus funds while earning a fixed interest income.

Returns:

Returns in NPS are market-linked and reliant on how well the underlying investments in stocks, bonds issued by corporations, and government securities perform. Long-term NPS gives the possibility of bigger rewards.

The returns in FDs are predetermined and fixed. For the duration of the term, the interest rate on FDs is fixed at the time of investment. While FDs provide guaranteed returns, they often have lower interest rates than market-linked investments.

Risk:

There is a certain amount of risk associated with NPS investments because they are linked to the market. There is no assurance of a return, and the value of the assets may change depending on market conditions.

Due to the fact that the principle and interest on FDs are often guaranteed by the bank, they are regarded as low-risk investments. The earnings are predictable, and there is no risk involved.

Tax Benefits:

Under Section 80CCD(1) of the Income Tax Act, contributions made to NPS are tax deductible up to a specified amount. Additionally, employers who make NPS contributions are eligible for a special deduction under Section 80CCD(2).

Interest on FDs is taxed according to the tax bracket for the individual. Senior citizens, however, are eligible for higher exemption limits on interest income.

Liquidity:

Premature withdrawals are subject to some limitations under NPS. Partial withdrawals are typically only permitted after a specified amount of time and under certain circumstances.

Premature withdrawals from FDs may result in penalties or lower interest rates because they have a defined term. However, some banks provide opportunities for early withdrawals under specific terms and conditions.

Flexibility:

NPS offers freedom in terms of selecting investment options and fund managers. Depending on their risk tolerance, people can distribute their investments among different asset types.

FDs provide less flexibility because the interest rates and duration are set at the time of investing. At the end of the tenure, options for renewal or reinvestment are open.

Both NPS and FD have advantages and factors to take into account. NPS is better suited for retirement planning, whereas FDs are frequently used for fixed income generation and short-term savings. Before determining which choice best meets your needs, it is crucial to consider your financial goals, risk tolerance, and investment horizon. It is advised to consult a financial expert to get tailored guidance specific to your situation.



How to open an account with the National Pension Scheme (NPS)

Check your eligibility for NPS.

Select a Pension Fund Manager (PFM).

Go to an authorized Point of Presence (PoP).

Complete the Subscriber Registration Form (SRF).

Provide required identification documents.

Decide on the NPS account type (Tier 1 or Tier 2).

Nominate a beneficiary.

Decide the contribution amount.

Choose investment allocation.

Complete the application process.

Receive PRAN and acknowledgment.

Make your NPS account active



How to start a Fixed Deposit (FD):