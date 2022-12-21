Pernod Ricard India Leads An Industry First Initiative #OneForOurPlanet; Removes Permanent Mono-Cartons From Its Packaging

Pernod Ricard India (PRI), a renowned name in the wine and spirits sector, has unveiled its all-new industry-first initiative #OneForOurPlanet with the aim of removing permanent mono-cartons from its packaging. By June 2023, the company, will curb 100 percent usage of permanent mono-cartons from its packaging in a systematic manner.



#OneForOurPlanet emphasizes the company's promise to lessen the environmental impact of packaging at all steps. The initiative also aims at engaging with a new purpose-driven audience so that they make eco-conscious purchase decisions.

Looking at a greener tomorrow with this initiative, Pernod Ricard India thrives on generating an overall influence by slashing carbon emissions annually by 7310 tonnes, saving 2.5 lakh trees, and reducing waste-to-land fill by 18745 tons. The company's vision is to reduce cumulative packaging emissions by over 75,000 tonnes by 2030 through.



Talking about the initiative, Ranjeet Oak, Chief Commercial Officer, Pernod Ricard India, said, "At Pernod Ricard India, we are driven to make a difference to the planet. Expanding our sustainability agenda to create a greater impact, this initiative is directed at reducing our carbon footprint across each step of the value chain – from grain to glass. This initiative also brings to light changing consumer sentiments around eco-conscious purchase patterns to drive adoption of the initiative across markets. We envision this initiative to become a larger movement and our stakeholders to turn into advocates by practicing and propagating eco-conscious consumption. We are happy to see some of our industry peers already joining the crusade."



Pernod Ricard India is taking necessary steps to ensure usage of this initiative by clients and ensuring its success. The company will also be teaming up and coordinating with local communities, NGOs, industry peers, and customers for complete 360-degree communication. To maintain consistency and for the proper execution of this journey, the company has also introduced recycled and recyclable neck tags in a lot of states, which will keep consumers connected to a micro-site that revolves around the unique initiative.



Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India, also added, "The world has entered a new era of sustainability and we are catering to consumers who are becoming increasingly eco-conscious. They are seeking brands and products that bolster a sustainable impact on the environment and planet at large. As a responsible corporate citizen present in India for over 25 years, sustainability is key to Pernod Ricard India’s operations and our new campaign #OneForOurPlanet is a testament to our commitment. Through this campaign we aim to inspire consumers to not only make eco-conscious purchase decisions but also champion this cause and help us evangelize this into a larger movement. We are humbly proud of this initiative and also urge our industry peers and partners to unbox their ‘spirits’ and join this initiative that’s another one for our planet."



PRI claims that #OneForOurPlanet is a revolutionary step leading to a change in the industry and to achieve its commitment to zero-waste-to-landfill contribution. The initiative is in line with the company’s ambitious sustainable packaging strategy, which supports a circular economy and aims at preventing and nurturing the environment. With the constant idea of not wasting resources, the company aims to produce and distribute its products in a way that helps preserve natural assets, reduce carbon footprint, and create water positivity. Also, 100 percent of the product's packaging will be recyclable, compostable, or reusable by 2025.



The company has got the best technological assets, to increase the reuse of glass bottles while ensuring quality, with an aim of 40 percent recycled- glass content by 2025. With these all-new programs, Pernod Ricard India is focusing on reducing its overall carbon footprint by 50% by 2030. A Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, and Recharge approach is being used by the company for water stewardship initiatives.



#OneForOurPlanet is aligned with Pernod Ricard's Global 2030 Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap - 'Good Times from a Good Place'. The four major highlights of its roadmap include Nurturing Terroir, Valuing People, Circular Making, and Responsible Hosting. All these aspects address the company's business with clear objectives in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

