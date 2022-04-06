Petrol And Diesel Prices Hiked By 80 Paise Per Litre Today; Check Fuel Rates Across India

Following the fourteenth revision in 16 days, petrol and diesel prices in India saw another hike of 80 paise per litre on Wednesday in the national capital. So far, witnessing the continuous rise in fuel prices, 14 revisions in 16 days have resulted in a hike of around Rs 10 per litre.

The cost of petrol and diesel in Delhi reached ₹105.41 per litre and ₹96.67 per litre, respectively. While in Mumbai, the fuel prices went up, with the cost of petrol being hiked by 84 paise to ₹120.51 and diesel prices per litre increasing by 84 paise to ₹104.77.

In Kolkata, petrol prices increased by 84 paise to Rs. 115.12, while diesel prices increased by 81 paise to Rs. 99.83. Chennai also saw a similar hike of 84 paise, making the petrol price reach ₹110.95 and diesel prices hiked by 85 paise, thus making the cost of diesel ₹101.04

Fuel prices in India on April 06, 2022

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 105.41 per litre

Diesel Rs 96.677 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol Rs 120.51 per litre

Diesel Rs 104.77 per litre

Chennai

Petrol Rs 110.95 per litre

Diesel Rs 101.04 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol Rs 115.12 per litre

Diesel Rs 99.83 per litre

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation. This is the 14th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long pause in rate revision on March 22.

Fuel prices hiked in India is 1/10th of prices hiked in other countries: HS Puri

Amid the increase in fuel prices in the country, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday informed Lok Sabha, the lower house of Parliament, that petrol prices hiked in India are 1/10th of prices hiked in other countries. He stated that the United States has increased gasoline prices by 51% between April 2021 and March 22, while the prices in Spain surged by 58%.

"Fuel prices hiked in India are 1/10th of prices hiked in other countries. Comparing gasoline (petrol) prices between April 2021 and March 2022, the prices in the United States have increased by 51%, Canada by 52%, Germany by 55%, the UK by 55%, France by 50%, Spain by 58% but in India 5%," Puri said.

It is pertinent to mention that amid the ongoing Russia Ukraine war, fuel prices are seen skyrocketing. Earlier, in a bid to control soaring gas prices amid the Russia-Ukraine war, US President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered a release of 1 million oil barrels per day from Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) for six months.