Petrol Crosses Rs 100 Mark In Delhi After Hike In Fuel Prices; Check Fuel Rates In Cities

The petrol price on Tuesday surpassed the Rs 100 per litre mark after costs increased by 80 paise a litre and 70 paise in case of diesel taking the total increase in rates in one week to Rs 4.80 per litre. Now, petrol prices in New Delhi stand at Rs 100.21 per litre as against Rs 99.41 previously while diesel rates increased from Rs 90.77 per litre to Rs 91.47 according to the state price notification.

This amounts to the seventh hike in fuel prices since a four-and-half-month-long halt in rate revision on March 22. Notably, prices of fuel across the country are revised on a daily basis, however, the rates remained unchanged for 137 days from November 22 until March 22, wherein the rate increased by Rs 5 per litre.

Seventh increase in fuel prices since March 22

On Monday, petrol price was hiked by 30 paise a litre and diesel by 35 paise, taking the total increase in rates in the last one week to Rs 4-4.10 per litre, amounting to the sixth increase since March 22. On the first four occasions, prices were increased by 80 paise a litre - the steepest single-day rise since the daily price revision was introduced in June 2017. On Sunday, petrol price went up by 50 paise a litre and diesel by 55 paise.

The increase in retail price warranted by crude oil prices rising during the break from around USD 82 per barrel to USD 120 is huge but state-owned fuel retailers Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) are passing on the required increase in stages.

Fuel prices across major cities of India

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

Delhi

Petrol is priced at Rs 100.21 per litre

Diesel stands at Rs 91.47 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol- Rs 115.04 per litre

Diesel- Rs 99.25 per litre

Chennai

Petrol- Rs 105.94 per litre

Diesel- Rs 96 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol- Rs 109.68 per litre

Diesel- Rs 94.62 per litre