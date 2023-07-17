Petrol, Diesel Sales Decline As Monsoon Impacts Demand

India's consumption of petrol and diesel witnessed a decline in the first half of July as the monsoon disrupted travel plans and reduced demand in the agricultural sector, according to preliminary industry data.

During July 1-15, demand for diesel, which constitutes around two-fifths of the total fuel consumption, fell by 15 per cent to 2.96 million tonnes compared to the same period last year.

Diesel consumption had experienced a surge of 6.7 per cent and 9.3 per cent in April and May, respectively, driven by increased demand in the agriculture sector and higher use of air conditioning in cars to combat the summer heat. However, consumption tapered off in the second half of June with the arrival of the monsoon.

Month-on-month, diesel sales dropped by almost 20 per cent compared to the 3.68 million tonnes consumed in June 1-15.

Meanwhile, petrol sales declined by 10.5 per cent to 1.25 million tonnes in the first half of July 2023, in comparison to the same period last year. Sales also decreased by 10.8 per cent month-on-month.

The manufacturing and services sectors in India have been in expansion mode, driving oil demand for over a year. However, the monsoon season has brought cooler temperatures, reducing the need for diesel generators in irrigation and decreasing consumption in tractors and trucks.

According to the monthly oil bulletin of the oil cartel OPEC, India's oil demand is forecasted to be 0.2 million barrels per day lower compared to the previous year.

Petrol consumption during July 1-15 was 12.5 per cent higher than the pandemic-affected period of July 2021 and 16.6 per cent higher than the pre-pandemic period of July 1-15, 2019. Diesel consumption increased by 10.1 per cent compared to July 1-15, 2021, but was 1.1 per cent lower than the first half of July 2019.

With the ongoing increase in passenger traffic at airports, demand for aviation turbine fuel (ATF) rose by 6.1 per cent to 301,800 tonnes during July 1-15 compared to the same period last year. This was more than double the consumption during the first half of July 2021 but 5.9 per cent lower than pre-Covid July 1-15, 2019.

Month-on-month, jet fuel sales declined by 6.7 per cent compared to June 1-15, 2023.

Industry officials stated that India's oil demand in recent months was supported by strong industrial activity.

Sales of cooking gas LPG decreased by 6.3 per cent year-on-year to 1.27 million tonnes in July 1-15. However, LPG consumption was 6 per cent higher than in July 2021 and 3.7 per cent higher than the pre-Covid period of July 1-15, 2019.

Month-on-month, LPG demand increased by 3.8 per cent compared to the first half of June, reaching 1.22 million tonnes.

