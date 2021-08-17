PharmEasy Looks To Raise A Valuation Of $9 Billion Through IPO: Reports

India's leading online drugstore, PharmEasy is looking forward to raising 1 billion dollars at a valuation of 9 billion dollars in its initial public offering (IPO) to be issued later this year. Two unnamed people directly connected with the companies, told Mint. Furthermore, it is also reportedly said that the raising will be done by selling new shares instead of the existing ones, which means none of the existing shareholders, founders or investors will sell out their shares.

PharmEasy IPO

Owned by API Holdings Private Limited, PharmEasy has been working with its advisers on the potential of the offering and will soon give out the IPO. The online drug store company backed by companies like Prosus Ventures, CDPQ, Temasek, and TPG Growth is looking forward to filing a draught prospectus by the end of October this year.

The decision taken by the company to roll out new shares is totally based on its confidence regarding the company's potential and its market position. PharmEasy's market potential has already attracted several big companies including the TATA Group and Reliance Industries into its business and now this entire IPO proceedings will help to expand the growth opportunities.

Further, the two unnamed individuals said that the company is on the lookout for similar opportunities in the future.

Earlier in April, the company raised about 350 million dollars from Prosus Ventures and TPG Growth and became the first Indian pharmacy unicorn followed by the purchase of a controlling stake in Thyrocare Technologies in June.

PharmEasy

Founded by Dhaval Shah and Dharmil Sheth in 2015 as a startup company, PharmEasy has now become one of the leading online pharmacy platforms. It has till now delivered more than 15 million orders including medicines, healthcare products, diagnostic services, and many more to families across the country. PharmEasy at this moment covers more than 1,000 cities in the country. Furthermore, it has seen unprecedented growth in 2020 during the pandemic period.

(Image Credits: Shutterstock)