PhonePe Launches Indus Appstore, Aims To Challenge Google Play Dominance In India

PhonePe Indus Appstore: PhonePe launched its Indus Appstore on Saturday, September 23, a Google Play alternative, designed to cater needs of a localised audience with better app discovery and consumer engagement. With this launch, PhonePe is targeting the Android developer community by offering zero commission for in-app payments and zero listing fee for the first year of the app launch.

According to the official statement from PhonePe, the Indus Appstore is designed for a completely customised experience for the Indian audience and will come with support for more than 12 languages.

“Indus Appstore is inviting all Android app developers to register and upload their apps using the self-serve developer platform www.indusappstore.com,” the official release stated. However, the website mentioned is still showing a ‘Coming Soon…’ message.

Akash Dongre, CPO and co-founder of Indus Appstore, while speaking at the Indus Appstore launch said, “Indus Appstore hopes to provide app developers with a credible alternative to the Google Play store – one that is more localised and offers better app discovery and consumer engagement. We are excited to open up the Indus Appstore Developer Platform today, and invite all developers to list their app on the Made-in-India app store.”

‘Launch Pad’ to support startups and new apps

Another important part of the Indus Appstore ecosystem is the ‘Launch Pad’ section dedicated to startups and new app launches. This will enable app developers to have better visibility along with several vital developer tools and features, aiming to tackle the common challenges faced by Android developers.

In the ‘Launch Pad’ section, developers will be provided with round-the-clock customer support, catering to their needs and concerns. Moreover, developers will have the opportunity to list their apps not only in English but also in 12 prominent Indian languages, widening their reach within the diverse Indian market.

Indus Appstore will also integrate videos into the platform to create a more interactive and impactful user experience.

Features of Indus Appstore

Here are some of the features that PhonePe underlines as differentiators for the Indus Appstore:

Mobile Number based login

Zero commission for In-App payments

Zero listing fees for the first year

India-based support team available via email or chatbot

Dedicated account managers

Cohort-based targeted release management

AI-powered real-time monitoring

Real-time analytics

Intelligent and faster app updates

According to PhonePe Indus Appstore provides a fair and level playing field for developers to list, distribute & promote their products in the Indian app ecosystem.