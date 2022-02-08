Piyush Goyal Asks Hyundai To Be 'more Forceful' In Apology Over Pak Counterpart's Tweet

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal asked South Korean automobile manufacturing company Hyundai to issue an 'unequivocal apology' over a social media post on Twitter seemingly by an unauthorised handle controlled of Hyundai's Pakistan arm. The post which was shared addressed a sensitive topic on Kashmir Day. 'Government has asked the company to be more forceful in unequivocal apology,' Piyush Goyal said in the upper house of Parliament in the ongoing budget session.

Incidentally, 5th February is a national holiday in Pakistan and is observed as Kashmir 'Freedom Day'. On the same day Hyundai Pakistan shared a post which has since been deleted that read: “Let us remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and stand in support as they continue to struggle for freedom.” on social media with #KahmirFreedomDay.

Indian netizens were furious about this and started an online trend #BoycottHyundai.Netizens also tagged PM Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal and asked them to boycott Hyundai for the blunder.

In response to the backlash, Hyundai buckled down and issued an apology without any delay on social media. “unsolicited social media post linking Hyundai Motor India is offending our unparalleled commitment and service to this great country.” said an excerpt from the statement that Hyundai Motors India shared on their Twitter handle.

“Hyundai Motor India has been committed to the Indian market for more than 25 years now and we stand firmly for our strong ethos of respecting nationalism. The unsolicited social media post linking Hyundai Motor India is offending our unparalleled commitment and service to this great country. India is a second home to the Hyundai brand and we have zero-tolerance policy towards insensitive communication and we strongly condemn any such view. As part of our commitment to India, we will continue our efforts towards the betterment of the country as well as its citizens,” the statement read.

However, netizens felt that the apology was not genuine and inadequate and following social media pressure, the Korean automobile manufacturing company then issued another statement that claimed that they do no comment on political or religious issues in any specific region as a business policy.

“Therefore, it is clearly against Hyundai Motor’s policy that the independently-owned distributor in Pakistan made unauthorised Kashmir-related social media posts from their own accounts.” the company said. They further added that they made the distributor“acutely aware of the inappropriateness of the action”

"Hyundai Motors India is not associated with the Distributor in Pakistan" “We strongly reject the distributor’s unauthorised non-business related social media activity.” the company further added.