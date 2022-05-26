Piyush Goyal Clears Air On Wheat Export Row; 'to Help Vulnerable & Neighbouring Countries'

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday stressed that India has no immediate plans to lift the ban on wheat exports and so will continue to allow it to countries that are in need, friendly, and have a letter of credit. Speaking at the World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland, the Union Minister cited instability in the world and said if India was to lift the ban then he believes this will only help black marketeers, hoarders, and speculators and not the really vulnerable and needy countries.

According to the PIB statement, Goyal highlighted, "A 7%-8% rise in wheat production was expected this year, severe heat waves led to early harvest and loss of production. Given this situation, what we are producing is about enough for domestic consumption".

'Clearing the air on Wheat export ban', Piyush Goyal wrote on Twitter, "India continues to export wheat to: Vulnerable countries in need, Neighbouring countries, Countries with letter of credit".

He further mentioned that India began to export wheat only two years back and it wasn't a traditional player in the international wheat market. He added that 7 LMT wheat was exported last year and the majority was done within the last two months when the Russia-Ukraine war intensified.

Piyush Goyal on decision to prohibit wheat export

“India's wheat exports are less than 1% of world trade and our export regulation should not affect global markets. We continue to allow exports to vulnerable countries and neighbours,” the Minister said.

On May 14, the government announced prohibitions on wheat exports to ensure food security in the country. The decision was made considering the “sudden spike in the global prices of wheat arising out of many factors”, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry had informed. However, the export of this item will be allowed under special conditions.

This order came two days after the Government had decided to send trade delegations to a number of countries to explore possibilities of wheat export.

Due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a major wheat-producing nation that is a big supplier to the European market, the global agriculture market has been destabilised. The order further cited the requirement of India’s wheat among its neighbours in the region.

(Image: PTI/@PiyushGoyal/Twitter)