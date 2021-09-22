Piyush Goyal Launches National Single Window System To Ease Business Registration In India

In a big boost to the investors, the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal launched the beta version of the National Single Window System (NSWS) for investors and businesses on Wednesday, September 22.

Union Minister on the launch expressed that through this launch of the portal several foreign & Indian investors, businesses and startups can benefit. The National Single Window System is a digital platform that aims at allowing investors to apply for various pre-operations approvals required for commencing a business in the country. The system aims to make the business registration process easier, allowing the beneficiary to get significant approvals online, without having to run to the government offices for approvals and can avail themselves services with just a click.

Launching the beta phase of the platform, Piyush Goyal said that the portal is a “giant leap”, towards making India Aatmanirbhar. He further added that “NSWS will usher in Azadi (independence) from the legacy of running to Govt. offices for approvals and registrations.”

Various features have been added in the web portal, including the facility of the ‘End to End’ facilitation for everything, informed Union Minister. Goyal further asserted that the portal will bring transparency, accountability & responsiveness to the ecosystem and all the information will be available on a single dashboard. The government has sent the request to around 18 Central Departments to use the portal and 9 states have already agreed to the use of the website. Another 14 Central depts & 5 states will be added by Dec 21, the press release said.



As per the press statement, NSWS offers the following online services-



• Know Your Approval (KYA) Service: This feature generates a list of approvals that must be obtained before a business may begin operations. It does it by asking the investor a series of questions about their anticipated business operations and then determining which permissions are required based on the answers.



• Standard Registration Form: A unified information capturing system and a universal registration form have been intended to guarantee a single point of submission of information and documents across Ministries and States.



• State registration form: Allows investors to access the corresponding State Single Window System with a single click.

Image: PTI