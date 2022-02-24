Last Updated:

'Kacha Badam becomes Pakka' | Piyush Goyal Marks India's 10th Unicorn Success Story In 53 Days With 'Kacha Badam' Meme

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday has used a creative way to reveal India has become home to ten unicorns companies within just 53 days.

Ajeet Kumar
Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday has used a creative way to reveal India has become home to ten unicorns companies within just 53 days. Taking to Twitter, the Minister of Commerce and Industry has used two photographs of the celebrated star, Bhuban Badyakar, who became insanely viral for his song 'Kacha Badam'. His tweet came nearly a day after Hasura, an instant real-time GraphQL API engine, joined the unicorn club. In business, a unicorn company means a private organisation or a start-up whose value is more than $1 billion. 

In the images shared by Goyal, on one side, it shows Badyakar in the outfit of selling peanut hile on the other side, he can be seen wearing a black suit after his desi song went viral on social media platforms. Notably, the minister was describing the changing dynamics of the country in which it has added the tenth unicorn in less than two months. "Another 'Kacha Badam' becomes 'Pakka'. India adds its Tenth Unicorn in just 53 days," Piyush Goyal tweeted with two different pictures of the sensational singer.

Start-up firms growing in India with 10% being added every year

Recently, Nasscom Centre of Excellence for the internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) CEO Sanjeev Malhotra said the number of start-ups in India is increasing significantly with 10% being added every year.  According to the official, most of the start-ups are on the application side, while a lot of work has also been done in the field of software-aided services.
"The number of start-ups is growing significantly in the country with 10 % being added every year. There has been significant growth in the number of companies and funding organisations which are attributing to this cause," PTI quoted said Malhotra as saying.

He also emphasised the Economic Survey of 2021-22 which said that the number of such firms has grown remarkably over the last six years. "The number of new recognised start-ups has increased to over 14,000 in 2021-22 from only 733 in 2016-17. As a result, India has become the third-largest start-up ecosystem in the world after the US and China," according to the Economic Survey. More unicorns are in the making in the country, Malhotra said, adding that the "funding pattern is getting healthier".

With inputs from PTI

