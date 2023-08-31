Planning To Buy A Car This Festive Season? Compare Car Loan Interest Rates Across Banks

Car loan interest rates: As the festive season approaches, many plan to buy a new car or motorcycle. However, with the rising cost of vehicles, it can be difficult to afford to pay for one outright. A car loan can be a helpful way to finance your purchase, but it is important to compare the interest rates of different banks before you apply, say experts. Here is an overview of the interest rates charged by various banks for their car loans, spanning both public and private sectors.

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank, a prominent private lender, extends car loans at interest rates as low as 10 per cent. This rate applies for loan tenures ranging from 12 to 35 months and is dependent on the applicant's credit score and the specific car segment. For longer tenures of 36 to 96 months, the interest rate starts at 8.90 per cent, subject to the applicant's credit score. However, for used cars, the interest rate is higher, beginning at 11.25 per cent.

Compare bank car loan rates for your festive car purchase | Image credit: Pixabay

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank, another leading player, offers car loans at an Internal Rate of Return (IRR) ranging from 8.30 per cent to 11 per cent. The bank provides flexibility in repayment tenures, ranging from 12 to 84 months. Notably, HDFC Bank allows borrowers the advantage of zero foreclosure after a minimum tenure of 24 months.

State Bank of India (SBI)

As the largest state-owned bank, SBI's car loan interest rates range from 8.8 per cent to 9.7 per cent, depending on the applicant's credit score. For electric cars, SBI charges slightly lower interest, ranging from 8.65 to 9.35 per cent annually.

Kotak Mahindra Bank

This private lender offers a versatile interest rate structure, spanning from 7.70 per cent to 25 per cent. The precise rate depends on factors such as the applicant's profile and the product segment. Loan tenures at Kotak Mahindra Bank vary from one to seven years. The bank imposes a prepayment interest of 5.21 per cent plus taxes on the outstanding principal.

Compare bank car loan rates for your festive car purchase | Image credit: Unsplash

Bank of Baroda

Providing up to 90 per cent financing, Bank of Baroda sets fixed interest rates between 8.75 per cent and 11.20 per cent. Alternatively, a floating rate of 8.85 per cent to 12.15 per cent is also available. The bank levies processing charges up to Rs 1,500 for loans up to Rs 10 lakh.

"It's important to note that interest rates may vary based on individual profiles, credit scores, and specific car segments. As a prospective car or motorcycle buyer, thoroughly analysing these rates and terms is essential to make an informed decision aligned with your financial goals and circumstances," says Arpit Suri, CA and personal finance expert.