Planning To Buy Gold With Your Rs 2,000 Notes? Carry Your PAN And AADHAAR Cards

If you are taking more than Rs 50,000 to the jewellery store to buy gold, be prepared for a KYC round. The All India Jewellers and Goldsmith Federation (AIJGF) has issued an advisory to jewellers and goldsmiths across the country asking the shop owners to conduct a KYC check on all buyers who want to make a purchase of gold with Rs 2,000 notes above the value of Rs 50,000. The customers will have to produce their PAN and Aadhaar card at the store.

"We are ready to sell gold in exchange of Rs 2,000 notes but buyers will have to produce their documents. This is simply because we do not want to be caught in the tax net," Pankaj Arora, president, AIJGF told Republic. AIJGF has also moved a circular to all members asking them to keep a record of all the KYC documents of such purchases for five years. The AIJGF has also asked the jewellers to write down exact number of notes on the bills.

"The jewellers should keep record of all the sames being made in Rs 2,000 and the deposits they are making in the bank at this point for at least five years to avoid and Income Tax related issues at a later stage," Arora said. Arora also said that there is no rush at any store right now for buying gold. "The common man does not have a stash of Rs 2,000 notes. If anyone holds some amount, they have the opportunity to get an exchange till September 30. So we do not sense any urgency among people for buying gold. However those are still coming in with high volumes of Rs 2,000 notes will be serviced via the KYC route," Arora said.

RBI Governor Shakti Kanta Das has on Monday announced that the banks will start exchanging Rs 2,000 notes from May 23. People will have until September 30 to exchange their notes. The currency will remain a legal tender. Das has said that the RBI expects most of the Rs 2,000 notes to come back by that time. According to the RBI around 10.8% of the Indian currency constitutes of Rs 2,000 notes.