Planning To Buy Tomatoes? Magicpin Is Selling At Rs 50 Per Kg On Select ONDC Platforms

Hyperlocal e-commerce company Magicpin has announced a new initiative to sell tomatoes at Rs 50 per kilogram through select online platforms like Paytm and Pincode, in collaboration with the National Cooperative Consumers Federation of India (NCCF).

Magicpin has already delivered around 40,000 kilograms of tomatoes to more than 90 pin codes in the Delhi-NCR region over the past four weeks. Initially priced at Rs 70 per kilogram, the company has now lowered the price to Rs 50 per kilogram to provide more affordable options to consumers during a time of price fluctuations in essential commodities.

Anshoo Sharma, CEO and co-founder of Magicpin, expressed enthusiasm for this partnership and reduction in tomato prices. He stated, "The latest reduction to Rs 50 per kg will further benefit the consumers, where essential commodities are facing price fluctuations. We are humbled to join hands with NCCF and ONDC's initiative, and committed to contributing towards its success."

You can buy 1 kg of tomatoes at Rs 50 | Image credit: Unsplash

Under this initiative, Magicpin is implementing a maximum purchase limit of 2 kilograms of tomatoes per user per week, priced at Rs 100. There will be no delivery fees associated with these purchases.

To facilitate the distribution of tomatoes, the National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) have increased the quantity of tomatoes supplied to retail consumers. Mobile vans have been stationed across 70 locations in Delhi, as well as 15 locations in Noida and Greater Noida.

Magicpin's collaboration with the ONDC network, along with its position as a prominent seller app on the platform, is enabling the online sale of tomatoes, thereby addressing consumer concerns and providing a solution to current market challenges.