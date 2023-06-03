Planning To Get Married? Here Are Affordable Marriage Loan Plans Offered By Bajaj Markets

Those looking to finance their weddings without any hassle can get a marriage loan of up to Rs 50 lakhs without any collateral, on Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, the company said in a press release. A marriage loan is a variant of a personal loan, which is tailored for wedding requirements.

With competitive marriage loan interest rates and flexible repayment tenures going up to six years, repaying such a loan is easy on the pocket, the company added.

Here are personal loan partners on Bajaj Markets along with their interest rates:

Personal Loan Partners Interest Rates Bajaj Finance Limited 13.5% Onwards Axis Bank 10.49% Onwards PaySense Partners 14% Onwards Fibe 14% Onwards CASHe 30% Onwards KreditBee 15% Onwards Fullerton India 12% Onwards Muthoot Finance 14.50% Onwards YES BANK 10.99% Onwards mPokket 24% Onwards IIFL Finance 16.50% Onwards InCred 21% Onwards L&T Financial Services 11% p.a. Onwards

The amount from a marriage loan can also be used to host grand ceremonies or even a destination wedding. There are no restrictions placed on how this loan amount is used, and it is up to the individual to use it for activities such as booking venues, lighting, and decoration, catering and gifts, bridal attire, hair, and makeup etc.

Simple eligibility criteria make it easier to qualify for a marriage loan. One can use the handy personal loan EMI calculator on the platform to plan the loan amount and tenure as well as repayment beforehand.

A completely stress-free digital process makes getting a marriage loan more convenient.

Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, and it is a one-stop digital marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - loans, cards, insurance, investments and payments. Bajaj Markets has partnered with some of the most trusted names to offer choice to its customers and help them achieve their financial life goals.