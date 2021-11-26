Planning To Take A Home Loan During The Festive Season? Here's A Checklist To Follow

The festive season in India begins in October, and culminates in November with the celebration of Diwali. This season is very popular among consumers since it is known for big offers on home goods and electronics, as well as real estate and automobiles.The real estate market especially, witnesses a growth in sales during the festive season as most people consider it an auspicious time for a big investment. This season is a win-win for both home sellers and buyers, since buyers can take advantage of the best festive offers and real estate developers benefit from a tremendous volume of sales.

But buying a home is not as easy as it looks. It’s much more than simply going through real estate websites and brochures. It is a huge investment, so most people approach it only after careful consideration.Sometimes, it can be confusing to choose between the numerous options, especially as real estate agents will try to market their own projects. It is also nerve-wracking if you are considering taking a loan to finance the house.If you are planning to buy your dream home during this festive season, we have a checklist of items to consider before taking a home loan.

1. Planning EMIs:

Most consumers are wary of repayments when it comes to home loans. It is natural to feel uncertain when making such a huge investment. The festive season reduces this stress as lenders usually offer flexible payment options during this period. However, you must ensure that you don’t get carried away by the prospect of a large loan amount and any tax benefits. After all, you should be in a position to repay the EMIs. Before applying for a home loan, you can check your proposed EMIs using a home loan calculator.

2. Down Payment:

If you want to purchase a new home through a home loan, you should begin saving for the down payment amount. Down payments must be paid upfront while taking a home loan. Banks may ask up to 20% of the value of the property upfront before sanctioning a home loan. Financial advisors advise borrowers to go for a maximum amount of down payment to keep EMIs low. The borrowers should also set aside some money, apart from the down payment, for the payment of GST and stamp duty on the purchase of a home.

3. Emergency Funds:

Since you will be directing a large part of your income towards your new home, you must ensure an emergency fund for any untoward incidents. The emergency fund will keep you prepared for future exigencies.

4. Research before taking Home Loan:

home loans are an important part of purchasing a home, and hence the borrower must research and compare various home loans online before committing to one. In the present times, various lenders are providing convenient and borrower-friendly home loans. While choosing a home loan, you must keep some important factors in mind:

Factors to consider Before Taking Home Loan

Interest Rates: One of the important factors to think about before taking a home loan is the home loan interest rate offered by the lender. Borrowers can check the home loan interest rate beforehand. A low rate of interest makes it easy for the borrower to repay the home loan.

One of the important factors to think about before taking a home loan is the home loan interest rate offered by the lender. Borrowers can check the home loan interest rate beforehand. A low rate of interest makes it easy for the borrower to repay the home loan. CIBIL Score: CIBIL Score determines a borrower’s capability to repay the loan. Maintaining a decent credit score could go a long way in receiving good loan deals.

CIBIL Score determines a borrower’s capability to repay the loan. Maintaining a decent credit score could go a long way in receiving good loan deals. Flexible Repayments: While taking a home loan online, it is necessary to search for a home loan that offers flexible repayments. There are various types of repayment schemes that a borrower can look for before choosing any home loan. Flexible repayments policy is a huge advantage for the borrower as it makes it easier to repay the home loan.

While taking a home loan online, it is necessary to search for a home loan that offers flexible repayments. There are various types of repayment schemes that a borrower can look for before choosing any home loan. Flexible repayments policy is a huge advantage for the borrower as it makes it easier to repay the home loan. Attractive Offers: Since Diwali is one of the main festivals in India, lenders provide the best deals during this time. While availing any home loan, borrowers always want to find the best deals, and lenders choose this time to attract borrowers. Hence, borrowers can find the best deals during this time.

Other Benefits of Availing Home Loan:

Buying a home is a huge financial decision and borrowing for a home loan is an even bigger decision. The Government of India encourages the citizens of India to invest in a home which is why there are various tax deductions available for a home loan. Some of the benefits of availing of a home loan are:

Deduction of payment of interest on home loan through income tax

Deduction of payment of a principal amount of home loan

Deduction of registration charges as well as stamp duty

Additional deduction on income tax under various sections like section 80EE, Section 80EEA, etc.

Capital appreciation

Vinod Gill is a writer who specializes in writing content on Insurance and Finance subjects. He is a Digital Marketing Consultant, Blogger, and Co-Founder of Tech Preview .