PM Modi Calls For Flexible Workplaces & Work Hours; Avers WFH Is The 'need Of The Future'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking about the role of the labour force in the development of the country asserted that several features like flexible workplaces, a work-from-home ecosystem, and flexible work hours are the need of the future. His statements came during the address of the National Conference of Labour Ministers of all States and Union Territories on Thursday.

PM Modi who participated in the conference through video conferencing further highlighted the purpose of the labour force and said, “India’s labour force has a huge role to play in realizing India’s dreams and aspirations to build a developed nation in the Amrit Kaal, and with this thinking, the country is working continuously for crores of workers from the organised and unorganised sector.”

Addressing the National Labour Conference of Labour Ministers of all States and Union Territories. https://t.co/AdoAlnJFrl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 25, 2022

Furthermore, mentioning the various efforts taken up by the Centre including the Pradhan Mantri Shram-Yogi Maandhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, PM Modi also said that these plans have managed to give a kind of security cover to the workers and have also assured the labourers of the recognition of their hard work and contribution.

“The Emergency Credit Guarantee Scheme, according to a study, saved 1.5 crore jobs during the pandemic. We are seeing that just as the country supported its workers in their time of need, in the same way, the workers have put their full strength into recovering from this epidemic,” he said.

There is a need to change India's work scenario due to changing times: PM Modi

In addition to this, the Prime Minister while noting that the country has been changing especially in the labour force, said that the government has taken up the initiative to abolish the laws that reflect the slavery mentality and by keeping the changes in mind, 29 labour laws have been covered into 4 simple labour codes which will ensure the empowerment of workers via minimum wages, job security, social security, and health security.

He also reiterated the need to change as per the changing scenario. Stating that there is a need to take full advantage of the fourth industrial revolution by taking quick decisions and implementing them rapidly, the Prime Minister stressed the need to be alive towards the emerging dimensions of work. “Right policies and efforts in this area will help in making India a global leader”, he said. The Prime Minister highlighted that the country’s Labour Ministry is preparing its vision for the year 2047 in Amrit Kaal.

“The future needs flexible workplaces, a work-from-home ecosystem, and flexible work hours. We can use systems like flexible workplaces as opportunities for women’s labour force participation,” he said.

Image: PTI