PM Modi Calls For UN Reforms To Reflect 21st-century Realities

PM Modi’s interview: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the United Nations to adapt to the realities of the 21st century in order to represent the voices that truly matter. In an interview published on Sunday, Modi emphasised that a "mid-20th century approach" is inadequate for addressing the challenges of today's world. He made these remarks ahead of hosting a summit of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies.

Modi, who leads the world's most populous nation and seeks a permanent seat on the UN Security Council for India, aims to elevate India's global standing and advocate for important issues like relief for unsustainable debt during the upcoming G20 summit, set to commence on September 9. In the interview, he expressed support for the inclusion of the African Union as a full member of the G20.

The two-day summit is expected to feature a high-profile guest list, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Adapt to changing global realities

Modi stressed the need for international institutions to adapt to changing global realities and reconsider their priorities. He underscored the importance of ensuring the representation of diverse voices. According to Modi, India's G20 presidency has fostered confidence among countries in the so-called third world.

Regarding economic matters, Modi pointed out that India's G20 presidency has highlighted the recognition that anti-inflation policies in one country can impact others. Inflation disproportionately affects India's large population of economically disadvantaged citizens, and economists anticipate elevated inflation rates in the coming quarter.

Modi also called for global collaboration in combating cybercrime, highlighting the potential threats posed by terrorists utilising the dark net, metaverse, and cryptocurrency for malicious purposes, which could have far-reaching implications for the social fabric of nations.

