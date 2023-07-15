PM Modi Calls Upon French Industry Titans For Investments In India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon French industry leaders to consider investment opportunities in various sectors of the Indian economy and participate in the country's remarkable growth trajectory. Addressing the India-France CEO Forum alongside French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday, PM Modi emphasised about the ongoing economic reforms and government initiatives taken for development of renewable energy, startups, pharmaceutical sector, information technology industry, digital payments ecosystem, and infrastructure.

The India-France CEO Forum comprised 16 CEOs from the French side and 24 from the Indian side, representing diverse sectors such as aviation, manufacturing, defence, technology, and energy, among others.

According to a release from India's Ministry of External Affairs, PM Modi encouraged the CEOs to seize the investment potential in India and become integral to the nation's success story.



Who all attended the forum?

Among the notable French business leaders attending the forum were Guillaume Faury of Airbus, Henri Poupart Lafarge of Alstom, Peter Herweck of Schneider Electric, Namita Shah of Total Energies, Philippe Errera of Safran, and Paul Hermelin of Capgemini. On the Indian side, prominent business leaders such as Hari S Bhartia from Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, Lakshmi Mittal from ArcelorMittal, Tarun Mehta from Ather Energy, and Amit B Kalyani from Bharat Forge were present.

PM Modi recognised the vital role played by these industry leaders in strengthening bilateral relations and promoting economic cooperation between India and France. He highlighted India's advancements in renewable energy, startups, pharmaceuticals, information technology, digital payments, and infrastructure development, underscoring the numerous initiatives implemented to stimulate business growth.

During the past nine years of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Prime Minister Modi, the Indian government has undertaken several initiatives to enhance the ease of doing business. These measures include the relaxation of foreign direct investment (FDI) norms, the promotion of manufacturing through the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, and the reduction of corporate taxes.

PM Modi's visit to France was on a two-day official trip extended upon the invitation of President Macron, signifying the significance of bilateral relations and cooperation between the two nations.