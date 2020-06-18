4th Biggest Coal Reserves, 2nd Biggest Producer, Still An Importer?: PM Modi Slams Cong

While addressing the inauguration of the auction of coal mines for commercial mining, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the haphazard manner in which coal production happened in India during the tenure of previous governments, due to which India despite being the second-largest producer of coal couldn't be an exporter of the coal, but instead was the second-largest coal importer.

While remarking on the previous governments, PM Modi said, "the country which possesses the fourth largest in coal reserves in the world, the one who is the second-largest coal producer in the world - that country doesn't export coal but is the second-largest importer of coal in the world. The big question is when we are one of the largest producers in the world, then why can be in one of the largest exporters group."

"For ages, this has been the situation in our country. The coal sector has been entangled in the web of captive and non-captive. It was kept out of the competition. This led to a big problem of transparency repeatedly. Forget about transparent auctioning, news of coal mining being gripped in various scams emerged several times, adding to a lack of efficiency and less investment in the sector," PM Modi added while giving an account of how the coal industry was gripped in non-transparent practices.

READ | PM Modi Makes Priorities Clear As India Wins Election To UNSC; Grateful For Global Support

READ | India Elected Unopposed To UNSC Non-permanent Seat For The Eighth Time With 184 Votes

जो देश Coal Reserve के हिसाब से दुनिया का चौथा सबसे बड़ा देश हो,

जो दुनिया का दूसरा सबसे बड़ा Producer हो,

वो देश Coal का Export नहीं करता बल्कि वो देश दुनिया का दूसरा सबसे बड़ा Coal Importer हैं: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 18, 2020

हमारे यहां दशकों से यही स्थिति चल रही थी।

देश के Coal Sector को Captive और Non-captive के जाल में उलझाकर रखा गया था।

इसको Competition से बाहर रखा गया था, Transparency की एक बहुत बड़ी समस्या थी: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 18, 2020

"The reforms by the government with regards to the coal sector are a way forward for the eastern and central India to become a development pillar of the country," said PM Modi.

While speaking of the plight of the migrant labourers, PM Modi spoke about the 16 Aspirational Districts in the country. He said that these 16 aspirational districts having large reserves of coal, never got the benefit as much as they should have, hence a large number of residents from those districts had to migrate to cities for employment, said PM Modi.

PM Modi auctions coal mines

The Prime Minister inaugurated the auction of 41 Coal Mines for Commercial Mining on June 18, 2020. The commencement of this auction process of coal mines is part of the series of announcements made by the Central Government under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

The Central government had decided in the month of May to allow commercial mining of coal. Earlier, only captive consumers with end-to-end ownership could bid for the coal mines, however, with the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement in May, anyone can bid and sell the produce in the open market on commercial terms.

The Finance Minister had also said that nearly 50 blocks will be offered immediately and there would be no eligibility conditions apart from upfront payment with a ceiling. Also, as against the earlier provision of the auction of fully explored coal blocks, now even partially explored blocks could be auctioned. The Finance Minister had also announced reforms in the Coal sector worth Rs 50,000 crore which would help Coal India raise production from 600 million tonnes to 1 billion tonnes by 2023-24. The government had also announced that it will incentivise coal gasification or liquefaction through rebate in the revenue share.

READ | US Issues Military Threat Against China; Dragon 'on NATO's Radar More Than Ever'

READ | 'Overwhelming Support For India's Successful UNSC Election': Envoy Lets Neighbours Know