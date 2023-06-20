PM Modi Embarks On 1st State Visit To US, Here Is How Trade Between Two Nations Stacks Up

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on the first State Visit to the United States on Tuesday, June 20. PM Modi is expected to meet CEOs of 20 top American companies on the last day of his visit Friday, June 23. The Prime Minister is expected to meet Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Apple CEO Tim Cook among other global business leaders.

US is India's largest trade partner and one of the few countries with which India has a trade surplus. India's major exports to US include pearls, precious stones, metals, coins, Pharmaceutical products and Mineral fuels, oils, distillation products. While, India imports Mineral fuels, oils, distillation products, Pearls, precious stones, metals, coins and Machinery, nuclear reactors, boilers from the US.

Here is how trade between India-US stacks up

India exports of goods to US touched record high of $80.23 billion in 2022 while India imports from US rose to $51.77 billion, translating into trade surplus of $28.46 billion, data compiled United Nations COMTRADE showed.

India exported pearls, precious stones, metals and coins worth $13.66 billion, pharmaceutical products worth $6.71 billion and mineral fuels, oils an distillation products worth $$6.3 billion in 2022.

On the other hand, India imported mineral fuels, oils, distillation products worth $20.66 billion, pearls, precious stones, metals, coins worth $8.03 billion and machinery, nuclear reactors and boilers worth $3.85 billion.

Meanwhile, India imported goods worth $102.25 billion and exported $15.08 billion from China in 2022, data from United Nations COMTRADE showed. India imported electrical and electronic equipment worth $30.63 billion while India exported mineral fuels, oils and distillation products worth $1.9 billion.