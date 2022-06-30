PM Modi Flags Off 'Raising & Accelerating MSME Performance' Scheme Worth Rs 6,000 Crore

Taking part in the 'Udyami Bharat' programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance' (RAMP) scheme on Thursday at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

As stated by the Prime Minister's office, the scheme comes with an outlay of around Rs 6,000 crore and aims to scale up the implementation capacity and coverage of MSMEs in the states, with impact enhancement of existing MSME schemes.

In addition to that, it will also complement the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan by fostering innovation, encouraging ideation, incubating new business and entrepreneurship by developing quality standards, improving practices and processes, enhancing market access, and deploying technological tools and Industry 4.0 to make MSMEs competitive and self-reliant.

Other schemes launched during the Udyami Bharat programme

Apart from the RAMP scheme, PM Modi also inaugurated the ‘Capacity Building of First-Time MSME Exporters’ (CBFTE) scheme, which further aims to encourage MSMEs to offer products and services of international standards for the global market.

Apart from these, the Prime Minister launched new features of the ‘Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme’ (PMEGP) and then digitally transferred assistance to beneficiaries of PMEGP for 2022-23. Followed by this, PM Modi announced the results of MSME Idea Hackathon, 2022, distributed the National MSME Awards, 2022, and issued Digital Equity Certificates to 75 MSMEs in the Self Reliant India (SRI) Fund.

Notably, 'Udyami Bharat’ is reflective of the continuous commitment of the government, right from day one, to work towards the empowerment of MSMEs.

MSMEs a 'huge pillar' of India's growth journey: PM Modi

Speaking during the event, PM Modi spoke on the importance of India's MSME sector and said that it is important for the sector to remain strong to make Indian products reach new markets. "Our government is taking decisions, and making new policies keeping in mind your ability, the immense potential of this sector", he added.

भारत का एक्सपोर्ट लगातार बढ़े, भारत के प्रॉडक्ट्स नए बाजारों में पहुंचें इसके लिए देश के MSME सेक्टर का सशक्त होना बहुत जरूरी है।



हमारी सरकार, आपके इसी सामर्थ्य, इस सेक्टर की असीम संभावनाओं को ध्यान में रखते हुए निर्णय ले रही है, नई नीतियां बना रही है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 30, 2022

Further calling MSMEs a "huge pillar" of India's growth journey, the Prime Minister said that the sector accounts for almost one-third of India's economy.

Referring to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, he also asserted that "when the biggest crisis of 100 years came, we decided to save our small enterprises and give them new strength."

Image: ANI/Twitter/@Narendra Modi