PM Modi Hails Nation's Start-up Ecosystem; Avers 'India Flying High In World Of Unicorns'

During the 83rd edition of the monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', on November 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the country's start-up ecosystem and acknowledged the growth trajectory in the sector. Stating that India has more than 70 Unicorn start-ups, PM Modi said, "people are now not only dreaming of becoming job seekers but also becoming job creators."

"There is a turning point in India's growth story, where people are now not only dreaming of becoming job seekers but also becoming job creators. This will further strengthen India's stature on the global stage," PM Modi said.

'India is leading in an era of start-up': PM Modi

Reiterating India's exponential growth as against the year 2015, PM Modi said, "There were hardly 9 or 10 Unicorns in the country till 2015 but today there are more than 70 Unicorns in India. That is, there are more than 70 start-ups that have crossed the valuation of more than 1 billion."

"This is the era of start-up, and it is also true that in the world of start-up, India is leading in a way in the world today," he added.

PM also highlighted that apart from the Centre's schemes and initiatives it is the people's efforts that attracts joy. He said, "We have a lot of states, regions and people from across the country have preserved the colours of their natural heritage," added PM Modi.

'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'

Linking 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' with efforts to preserve nature, PM cited the example of the Noon river in Jalaun: "There was a river in Jalaun called Noon river. Gradually, the river came to the brink of extinction. This created a crisis for farmers in the area. The people of Jalaun this year formed a committee and revived the river. This is an example of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' said the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister was talking about Meghalaya's Umngot River, which is one of the cleanest rivers in the world. This river is situated 100 km from the capital city Shillong in Meghalaya. PM Modi on clean river water said, "Currently, I was seeing on social media there is a flying boat picture in Meghalaya is getting viral, in first instances, this picture can attract anyone, I am sure many of you must have seen it. If we look closely at this boat floating in the air, we realise then it is not flying but floating on river water but the river water is so clear that we can see the base and the boat appears to be floating in the air."

Image: PIB.GOV.IN