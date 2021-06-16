PM Modi Lauds Infosys-French Open Association; Hails India's IT Giants' Talent & Service

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the role played by IT giants Infosys, Capgemini (French, and with a massive presence in India) and others in providing their services to the people worldwide amid the COVID pandemic. Delivering the keynote address at the fifth edition of the Viva Tech Summit, PM Modi noted that Infosys also provided technological support to the 2021 French Open had enabled youngsters around the globe to watch the tourney.

Hailing India's IT talent, PM Modi noted that Infosys, Wipro, TCS, France's Capgemini and others were serving companies and people all over the world. India's IT sector has grown to $194 billion in the pandemic year and remains the feather in its crown globally, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel memorably remarking in 2015 during a visit to Bengaluru that India's IT was like Germany's Engineering. Heady praise.

PM Modi hails Infosys role in French Open 2021

Infosys partnered with the French Tennis Federation to provide a technology solution to bring fans closer to the game amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Infosys-provided technology includes the use of artificial intelligence, 3D and cloud solutions to help improve the experiences of players, coaches, staff, journalists and broadcasters. The Indian IT giant partnered with Roland Garros in digital innovation and provided a 3D match centre, a 3D museum.

PM Modi hailed the partnership between India and France and highlighted that they had been working closely on a wide range of subjects - of which technology and digital were the emerging areas of cooperation between both countries. Terming the COVID pandemic as the 'biggest global disruptor', PM Modi pointed out that conventional methods had been put to test and that innovation - both before & during the pandemic - had come to the rescue when the former failed. Further, he noted that digital technology had helped people cope, connect, comfort, console through digital media.

Talking about the growth of digital technology in India, PM Modi highlighted the benefits of the universal and unique biometric digital identity - Aadhaar (incidentally, implemented by Nandan Nilekani, the co-founder, former CEO and current Chairman of Infosys) - as it had helped in providing timely financial support for the poor. As PM Modi informed that India had operationalized two digital educational programmes - SWAYAM and Diksha - to help students. The growth of digital technology also helped the Centre to supply free food to 800 million people and deliver cooking fuel subsidies to many households, PM Modi added.

Noting that innovation was a key in the fight against COVID, PM Modi said that it was essential to not abandon the innovative zeal even if the country was better prepared to face a crisis in the future. PM Modi pointed out that the Aarogya Setu app had helped in the contact tracing of patients who had tested COVID positive while the CoWIN platform had enabled vaccines to be administered to millions across the country.