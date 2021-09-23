Last Updated:

PM Modi Meets 5 Global CEOs; Discusses Various Initiatives With Multinational Corporations

PM Modi meets the 5 Global CEOs of Black Stone, First Solar, General Atomics Global Corporation, Adobe, Qualcomm to discuss the opportunities available in India

On Thursday, PM Narendra Modi met the five Global CEOs including Shantanu Narayen from Adobe. With Narayen, he discussed ideas relating to ed-tech, supporting Indian start-ups & boosting innovation.

While speaking to the PM, Black Stone's CEO, Stephen Schwarzman discussed investment opportunities in India. In a tweet, Modi wrote, "His commercial success and intellectual prowess are admirable."

In a meeting with First Solar's CEO, Mark Widmar, PM Modi talked about 'renewed focus on renewable energy' and India's 'green hydrogen mission.' 

PM Modi in a meeting with General Atomics Global Corporation's Vivek Lall discussed India's strides in drone technology. 

PM Modi began his engagements in the US with a "productive interaction" with President and CEO of Qualcomm Cristiano Amon during which he highlighted the vast business opportunities in India. 

At the meeting with the PM, Adobe Chairman, Shantanu said, "We had a discussion about Artificial Intelligence, media, and startups."

During his conversation with Stephen Schwarzman, PM Modi also talked about 'the National Infrastructure Pipeline and National Monetisation Pipeline.'

In a meeting with First Solar's Mark Widmar, the PM also highlighted India's efforts to 'harness solar energy, including the 'One world, One sun, and One grid' initiative and investment opporturnities'

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that PM Modi and Adobe CEO discussed recent electronics and telecom manufacturing Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, and measures to strengthen the innovation

PM Modi and Vivek Lall talked about 'advancing defence manufacturing, use of emerging technologies and augmenting capacity building' in the country.

Speaking to PM Modi, Qualcomm's Cristiano R. Amon expressed his keenness to work in areas like 5G and other digital India efforts. 

