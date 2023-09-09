PM Modi Proposes G20 Satellite Mission To Address Climate Change

G20 Satellite Mission: At the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a series of proposals aimed at addressing critical global challenges. Among the highlights of his address, PM Modi announced the 'G20 Satellite Mission for Environment and Climate Observation.' This mission intends to use satellite technology for enhanced environmental and climate monitoring, fostering international cooperation in addressing climate change.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi put forward the 'Green Credit Initiative,' urging G20 countries to collaborate on this environmental financing mechanism. Recognising the substantial financial requirements for a comprehensive transition to inclusive energy systems, PM Modi highlighted the role that developed nations must play in this endeavour.

“Trillions of dollars required for inclusive energy transition; developed countries play a very crucial role in this,” said PM Modi.

In a significant move towards environmental sustainability, India also proposed a global-level initiative to increase ethanol blending in petrol by up to 20 per cent.

Addressing the global trust deficit

While inaugurating the G20 leaders' dialogue and addressing world leaders and dignitaries, PM Modi underscored the critical need to address the extreme global trust deficit, highlighting that unity, collaboration, and mutual trust are essential to overcome current global conflicts.

In the wake of successfully battling the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi asserted that similar collective efforts could resolve existing global conflicts and enable nations to tackle international problems as a unified team.

(With PTI inputs)