PM Modi's State Visit To The US And The Impending Trade Talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the United States from June 21 to June 25 as part of the official state visit. PM Modi will be hosted by US President Joe Biden at the White House. This is PM Modi's first state visit to the US since he took over office.

In terms of trade, the meetings between India and the US will focus on reducing India's reliance on Russian defence products and thereby increasing the manufacturing capacity of the country through different bilateral meetings. Further, trade talks will involve an approach to the indigenisation of chip manufacturing and reducing dependence on Chinese products.

The meeting will give impetus to India's effort to embrace technologies like artificial intelligence, quantum computing and cybersecurity measures. Last year, the US was the largest trading partner of India, which accounted for $128.55 billion. The visit is further expected to increase this partnership, thereby reducing the reliance on China and Russia.

A 'State Visit', by definition, is the visit of the head of government to any foreign country while in office. Further, state visits to the US only happen at the invitation of the respective president of the United States. The last state visit by India to the US was during the reign of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2009.

As part of the four-day visit, PM Modi is expected to address the US Congress, have a formal dinner with the US President, meet CEOs of American corporations and other business delegates operating. According to media reports, PM Modi will meet the CEOs of top American companies, including FedEx, MasterCard and Adobe.