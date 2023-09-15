PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Massive Solapur Housing Project Next Month

Solapur housing project: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the largest housing project dedicated to economically disadvantaged sections in Solapur, Maharashtra, next month, as confirmed by a senior government official on Friday. The project, situated in Raynagar, Solapur, spans across 100 acres and encompasses a total of 30,000 homes, with 15,000 already completed, according to Valsa Nair Singh, Maharashtra's Additional Chief Secretary, as cited by a PTI report.

Each dwelling measures 300 sq ft and comes at a cost of Rs 6 lakh for the eligible beneficiaries, who must have an annual income of less than Rs 3 lakh per family to qualify. The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) is overseeing the project's execution, with support from the Centre's PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana). The housing initiative consists of seven housing societies and aims to benefit various groups, including unorganised labourers, textile workers, beedi workers, construction workers, ragpickers, and garment workers.

Cluster-based projects

Nair was also cited as saying that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the Dharavi redevelopment project, worth several thousand crores of Rupees, will be signed in the near future. This agreement will serve as a blueprint for similar projects across the state that focus on cluster-based development.

The state government is actively promoting cluster-based development, with every project necessitating a cluster and development agreement. Nair anticipates discussing at least 10 such cluster projects by the end of the year, following the same approach for the redevelopment of Kamathipura, Mumbai's red-light district.

Housing and wellbeing

The new policy emphasises affordable housing, encourages the concept of ‘walking to work’, seeks to improve work-life balance, promotes smart homes with cutting-edge technology, and offers incentives for housing designed for specific demographics like senior citizens and students.

Additionally, the policy, in its draft form, will be made available to the public for input. It will also address the issue of a skilled workforce, as mentioned by Nair.

Pravin Darade, the Principal Secretary for the environment in Maharashtra, shared that the government is actively developing an action plan to combat climate change, with 20 interns collaborating with various government departments to formulate strategies as part of this effort.

