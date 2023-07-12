PM Narendra Modi's Visit To France To Strengthen Economic, Defence Ties

In a bid to bolster economic and defence cooperation between India and France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a visit to France from July 14-16. This visit holds significant importance as it aims to further strengthen strategic ties between the European Union and India, following PM Modi's recent State Visit to the United States. During his visit to the United States, Prime Minister Modi focused on key areas such as arms deals, semiconductor investment, and enhancing space cooperation.

One of the major highlights of this visit is the signing of deals worth over Rs 90,000 crore, which will include the purchase of 26 Rafale M aircraft and three additional Scorpene submarines. The deals encompass 22 single-seater Rafale M aircraft, along with four double-seater trainer versions. Furthermore, the procurement of the additional submarines will be part of the Scorpene deal under the Ministry of Defence's Project 75, aimed at enhancing the Indian Navy's diesel-electric submarine capabilities, as per media reports.

Pierre Eric Pommellet, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Naval Group, said, "For more than a decade, Naval Group and its Indian subsidiary have been empowering this partnership through fruitful cooperation with Indian Industry, Institute and the Indian Navy in the field of indigenous submarine construction and technology development. Naturally, my Indian and French colleagues join me to celebrate this long history of friendship and collaborative growth as part of French industry."

These crucial defence deals are currently in the process of being placed before the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) and will be officially announced during the Prime Minister's visit to France. The significance of these multi-crore defence agreements cannot be understated, as they further reinforce the strategic partnership between India and France, analysts said.

During his visit, PM Modi will also be honoured as the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day celebrations, where he will be hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron. Indian troops will join the annual Bastille Day military parade, making this a momentous occasion for bilateral ties. Notably, Prime Minister Modi will become the second Indian Prime Minister to receive a red-carpet welcome at the Bastille Day parade, following in the footsteps of Manmohan Singh in 2009.

Augustin de Romanet, President-CEO of Groupe ADP, an international airport operator based in Paris, welcomed PM Narendra Modi on twitter ahead of his historic visit to France and spoke about strong Indo-French relations. He said, "The relationship between India and France is today 25 years after the beginning of the strategic partnership at an unprecedented level and density. Building on common values of independence, democracy, solidarity and sustainability this partnership is expanding in all fields from politics and military to business and culture."

Benoit Bazin, Chief Executive Officer of Saint Gobain said, "We have invested in a centre of excellence in India with local research and development, innovation and digital capabilities to contribute immensely to India's goal of moving towards a net zero carbon economy. Saint Gobain's commitment to continue investing in India remains steadfast, especially in an environment where we can see more business friendly policies and growth potential."

Moreover, this state visit serves as an opportunity for India to forge strategic tie-ups with Asia and other Western nations, as part of an effort to counterbalance China's growing assertiveness in the Pacific region. By broadening engagement with these countries, India aims to strengthen its position and ensure regional stability.