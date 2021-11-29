PMC Bank Customers To Not Get 5 Lakh Deposit Cover Mandated By RBI Amid Resolution Process

Depositors of stressed Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC) will not receive the deposit insurance cover of up to Rs 5 lakh as a part of the new law mandated by the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) subsidiary, Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC). This news comes in light of the recent exclusion of PMC Bank including five other banks from the list prepared by the DICGC as they are either in the merging process or out of the moratorium.

Besides PMC Bank, the other five banks are Hindu Co-Operative Bank Limited, Rupee Co-Operative Bank Limited, Needs of Life Co-Operative Bank Limited, and Bidar Mahila Urban Co-Operative Bank Limited.

Earlier in August, the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed by the Parliament which ensures that the account holders will get up to Rs 5 lakh within 90 days of imposing a moratorium on the banks. Following this enactment, September 1, 2021, was notified as to the date on which the provision came into force following which the mandated 90 days come to an end on November 29, 2021, and PMC Bank along with others still remains under the resolution process.

Meanwhile, in September 2019, the board of PMC Bank was superseded by the Central Bank and was placed under various regulatory restrictions after cases of financial irregularities, hiding and misreporting of loans to real estate developer HDIL, and others were reported.

Depositors of 16 co-op banks to receive deposit insurance cover; PMC not included

According to the latest update, out of the total list of 21 banks, 16 stressed co-operative bank customers will now receive the Rs 5 lakh deposit insurance cover on Monday by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation under its new law. An issued notice from the DICGC advised the depositors of the bank to contact their respective banks in case they have not submitted their claims.

Adding to it, it said that the claims should be supported officially by valid documents of identity and written consent to receive the amount lying in the credit of the deposit account subject to a maximum of Rs 5 lakh along with alternate bank account details into which side amounts may be credited.

Meanwhile, speaking about the second phase, the last date for submission of documents is December 10, 2021, while the payment will be done on December 31, 2021.

(With PTI inputs, Image: PTI)