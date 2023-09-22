PNB Gilts Locked In 20% Upper Circuit After JP Morgan To Add G-Secs To Its EM Index

Shares of PNB Gilts, the subsidiary of Punjab National Bank, were locked in a 20 per cent upper circuit at Rs 81.55 on the BSE as it got a sentimental boost after global investment bank JP Morgan said that it plans to include Indian government bonds (IGBs) or government securities (G-Secs) into its benchmark Emerging Market index from next year, a move that will bring down borrowing cost for the government.

PNB Gilts is a listed primary dealer in bond markets and with this move its business is set to grow substantially and that is why the stock surged in trade on Friday, analysts said.

As a primary dealer, PNB Gilts' primary activities entail supporting government borrowing programme via underwriting of government securities issuances and trade in a gamut of fixed income instruments such as government securities, treasury bills, state development loans, corporate bonds, interest rate swaps and various money market instruments such as certificates of deposits, commercial papers etc. Company has dedicated trading desk managed by experienced professionals having strong research and market insights.

PNB Gilts was established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Punjab National Bank with an initial paid-up capital of Rs 50 crore. The net-worth of the Company has increased from Rs 50 crore to Rs 1,305.69 crore, the company said on its website.

The inclusion of the IGBs will be staggered over a 10-month period from June 28, 2024 to March 31, 2025, indicating one per cent increment on its index weight.

"India's weight is expected to reach the maximum weight threshold of 10 per cent in the GBI-EM Global Diversified, and approximately 8.7 per cent in the GBI-EM Global index," JP Morgan said in a statement on Friday.

This would help attract higher foreign flows, as many overseas funds are mandated to track global indices.

It will also help bring in large passive investments from overseas, as a result of which more domestic capital would be available for industry, as crowding out would be reduced.

As of 2:25 pm, PNB Gilts shares were locked in 20 per cent upper circuit with pending buy orders for 2,03,814 shares, data from BSE showed.

(With PTI inputs)

