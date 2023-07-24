PNB Housing Registers 48% Rise In Q1 Profit On Robust Housing Demand

Mortgage lender PNB Housing Finance on Monday posted a nearly 48 per cent rise in its first-quarter profit, driven by robust demand for housing loans and improved asset quality.

PNB Housing, a unit of state-run lender Punjab National Bank, said its consolidated net profit after tax stood at Rs 347 crore ($42.4 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with Rs 235 crore a year earlier.

Net interest margin, a key measure of profitability, stood at 3.86 per cent, while net interest income amplified by 70 per cent to Rs 629 crore during the quarter.

Housing demand

Demand for housing in India has continued to rise post-pandemic as a rising middle class looks to invest in real estate even amid higher loan interest rates.

The Reserve Bank of India has raised key interest rates by 250 basis points since May 2022, pausing hikes in April and June.

PNB Housing Finance said asset quality improved in the quarter, with gross non-performing assets as a percentage of total loans slipping to 3.76 per cent as on June 30, from 3.83 per cent as on March 31.

Disbursements for the quarter climbed 7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,686 crore.

Shares of the lender rose 3.8 per cent to Rs 675 after the results.