Policybazaar Files IPO Papers Worth Rs 6,017.50 Crore To SEBI As The Firm Looks To Expand

PB Fintech, which operates the online insurance platform Policybazaar and credit comparison portal Paisabazaar, has filed preliminary papers with market regulator SEBI to raise Rs 6,017.50 crore through an initial public offer (IPO). The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 3,750 crore worth of equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 2,267.50 crore by existing shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). As part of the OFS, SVF Python II (Cayman) will sell shares worth Rs 1,875 crore, and Yashish Dahiya will sell shares worth Rs 250 crore, among others. PB Fintech is considering whether to raise around Rs 750 crore by private placement of equity shares ahead of the IPO.

Proceeds of the fresh issue will be invested to increase the visibility and popularity of the brands. This would help to increase the consumer base and expand their online as well as offline presence. The company is aware of its competition and does not want to be overtaken. Speaking to Money Control, the company said that any competitor could emerge out of nowhere with new technology that could outsmart them. Also, the proceeds from the IPO will be used for funding strategic investments and acquisitions, expanding presence outside India and general corporate purpose. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India Company, Citigroup Global Markets India, ICICI Securities, HDFC Bank Ltd, IIFL Securities and Jefferies India are the book running lead managers to the issue.

The journey of Policybazaar.com

Policybazaar.com was introduced in the market in 2008 as a website to compare insurances that were already there in the market. The website was launched by Yashish Dahiya, Alok Bansal and Avaneesh Nirjar. At the time of its launch, India’s insurance industry did not operate with any transparency as the policies were sold through sales agents using methods like door-to-door visits or rigorous phone calls.

Policybazaar removed this hurdle for customers by listing all the information available of each insurance partner as it made the choices less difficult. After initially beginning as a website to compare prices, it slowly became a portal where a customer could educate themself about any insurance program. As it attracted more traffic to its website, it ultimately became a market where one could directly purchase insurance programs. In February last year, the Gurgaon-based firm appointed Sarbvir Singh as the CEO while Yashish Dahiya became one of the group CEOs.

