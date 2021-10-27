Policybazaar IPO To Open Next Week; Check Dates, Issue Size, Price Band Other Bid Details

Policybazaar parent company PB Fintech’s IPO is set to go on the market next week as the online insurance aggregator is looking to raise Rs 3,750 crore through the fresh issue of equity shares. It is assumed that the company is also looking to raise more than Rs 1,900 crore from an offer for sale (OFS) by the existing shareholders of the company. PB Fintech also controls the running of the platform Paisabazzar. Earlier this month, the company received SEBI’s green light for the public issue.

Policybazaar IPO price is said to be in the price range of Rs 940-980 per equity share of face value Rs 2. The policybazaar IPO date of issue will be from Monday and will close on Wednesday (November 1-November 3). Investors must at least bid for 15 shares if they’re willing to invest, which means every investor must invest a minimum of Rs 14,700. Among the list of shareholders selling their shares, SVF Python II (Cayman) Limited is the prime investor shedding its skin by selling shares worth Rs 1,875 crore. Another shareholder, Yashish Dahiya, will be selling his shares worth Rs 30 crores while Alok Bansal will sell his shares of Rs 12.75 crore. Shikha Dahiya will sell her shares worth Rs 12.25 crore along with Rajendra Singh Kuhar selling his shares worth Rs 3.5 crore. Founder United Trust is also looking to sell its 2,67,500 equity shares worth Rs 26.21.

Policybazaar IPO details