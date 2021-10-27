Last Updated:

Policybazaar IPO To Open Next Week; Check Dates, Issue Size, Price Band Other Bid Details

Policybazaar parent company PB Fintech’s IPO is set to go on the market next week as the online insurance aggregator is looking to raise Rs 3,750 crores.

Written By
Aayush Anandan
policybazaar ipo

Image: PIXABAY


Policybazaar parent company PB Fintech’s IPO is set to go on the market next week as the online insurance aggregator is looking to raise Rs 3,750 crore through the fresh issue of equity shares. It is assumed that the company is also looking to raise more than Rs 1,900 crore from an offer for sale (OFS) by the existing shareholders of the company. PB Fintech also controls the running of the platform Paisabazzar. Earlier this month, the company received SEBI’s green light for the public issue.

Policybazaar IPO price is said to be in the price range of Rs 940-980 per equity share of face value Rs 2. The policybazaar IPO date of issue will be from Monday and will close on Wednesday (November 1-November 3). Investors must at least bid for 15 shares if they’re willing to invest, which means every investor must invest a minimum of Rs 14,700. Among the list of shareholders selling their shares, SVF Python II (Cayman) Limited is the prime investor shedding its skin by selling shares worth Rs 1,875 crore. Another shareholder, Yashish Dahiya, will be selling his shares worth Rs 30 crores while Alok Bansal will sell his shares of Rs 12.75 crore. Shikha Dahiya will sell her shares worth Rs 12.25 crore along with Rajendra Singh Kuhar selling his shares worth Rs 3.5 crore. Founder United Trust is also looking to sell its 2,67,500 equity shares worth Rs 26.21.

Policybazaar IPO details

PB Fintech is planning to implement a new marketing strategy with the help of the Rs 1,500 crore raised from the fresh issue. The company wants to improve the visibility and awareness of the brand. However, PB Fintech is also going to utilise at least Rs 375 crore to expand and grow more, while another Rs 600 crore will be used to fund strategic investments and acquisitions. The company plans to use Rs 375 crore for the expansion of the company abroad. As per the company, 75% of the issue will be reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) and 15% for non-institutional investors. Another 10% will be reserved for the Retail investors. Investors like Morgan Stanley, ICICI Securities, HDFC Bank, Citigroup Global Markets, and Jefferies India are looking to invest in PB Fintech.

READ | Policybazaar's parent firm PB Fintech gets Sebi's nod to raise over Rs 6,017 cr via IPO
READ | Ola's CFO and COO to exit company ahead of IPO launch: Report
READ | Paytm gets SEBI's nod for 'India's largest IPO' worth Rs. 16,600 crore
READ | Nykaa IPO to open on October 28: Check IPO date, Price band, lot size and other details
READ | Fino Payments Bank IPO To Open On October 29: Check IPO date, issue size & other details
Tags: policybazaar ipo, policybazaar ipo price, policybazaar ipo details
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND