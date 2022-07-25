Policybazaar Reports IT System Breach; Claims 'no Customer Data Exposed; Audit Initiated'

The Insurance distributor company Policybazaar's parent company PB Fintech on Sunday informed about certain vulnerabilities in a part of their IT systems and the same was subject to illegal and unauthorized access. These vulnerabilities and breaches were reported on July 19, the company stated in a regulatory filing to the exchanges.

Policybazaar then reached out to the "appropriate authorities" and initiated due recourse as per law. As per the sources, the identified vulnerabilities have been resolved and a detailed audit of the systems has begun. The glitch is currently being reviewed by the information security team along with external advisors.

A company official said, "while we are in the process of undertaking a detailed review, as to date, our review has found that no significant customer data was exposed. Policybazaar has always prioritized the security and integrity of its systems and is committed to the protection of customer data". "We will issue further updates on this in accordance with applicable laws," reported ANI.

Policybazaar Makes Stock Market Debut

On November 15, 2021, Policybazaar was listed at a premium of 17.35 per cent on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). It reached a high of Rs 1,470. However, like several other new-age listed companies, this also has faced a decline in share price and is currently trading at Rs 522.

The fintech company’s Policybazaar is India's biggest digital insurance portal and has a market share of 93.4%. The numbers are from the fiscal year 2020-2021 and are dependent on the number of insurances sold in the same year. As the scope of digital insurance in India remains high and due to the work already done by PB Fintech to create awareness and invest in other projects, the stocks of the company were given a good response by the investors and were advised to invest by several analysts. The company had earlier announced that it will direct the funds generated from the IPO proceeds to enhance brand visibility and awareness, find new investment opportunities, try and expand offline presence, and strategically expand its presence outside India.

(Image: Shutterstock/Unsplash)

(With Agency Inputs)