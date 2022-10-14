Indian diplomat, author and former MP Pavan K Varma, BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, and Economist Arun Kumar addressed the Republic India Economic Summit on the theme ‘Mission Superpower: the political will’. BJP National spokesperson and Senior Supreme Court advocate Gaurav Bhatia said, “Biggest witness to the progress of the country is the people of the country, today the IMF chief calls India the only bright spot.”

Taking a jibe at Author-Diplomat and Former MP Pavan K Varma, BJP’s Gaurav Bhatia stated, “'There is no greater satisfaction than to listen to Pavan K Varma’s criticism, and then prove that he is not 100% right. India is moving in the right direction under PM Modi.” Gaurav Bhatia further said, “India is progressing on the right path and is leading from the front under the leadership of PM Modi. A few weeks back, India became the 5th largest economy in the world. You may criticise India for its fiscal policy, but the economy is strong and PM Modi and Nirmala Sitharaman are leading from the front. “

Bhatia made these statements after former MP Pavan K Varma said, “In a democracy, I don't think there's scope for coercive conformity. We are entitled to our points of view, we may have our disagreements. We don’t penalise dissent. I am not against either any leader or the party. I stand in criticism of the Modi government’s policy.”

'Statistics are statistics. Not everything is black & white. The government has done good as well, I accept it. But this is a country where inflation is high, unemployment is rampant,” Pavan K Varma averred.

'For the year 2023, India is the fastest growing economy in the world': Gaurav Bhatia

Speaking about credibility, Gaurav Bhatia said, “When a man works hard, he doesn’t have to take someone’s name to establish his credibility. But yes, I feel honoured to take the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is much better than taking the name of people like Afzal Guru and others which the opposition have been doing.”

“For the year 2023, amongst the advanced economies and the emerging market and developing economy, India is the fastest growing economy in the world. India is growing steadily due to some macro changes made by the ruling government,” the BJP spokesperson reiterated.

'We need to discuss credibility of the data': Arun Kumar

On the other hand, Economist Arun Kumar said, “We need to discuss the policy paradigm. It is a demand which is at the moment short. This is because a large number of people from the unorganised sector have been hit very hard.”

'Demonetisation created a crisis, GST created a crisis, the immediate lockdown created a crisis. The credibility of the data is something we need to worry about.

Battling it out with Ghalib's couplets on Republic's 'The Political Will' panel, Pavan K Varma said, “'When you over-emphasise some facts, and gloss over the other, you paint a half picture. We are not decrying the normal achievements of the government. You have not done enough to create an equitable society.”

Addressing Pavan K Varma’s statements, Gaurav Bhatia responded saying, “People in India believe in the leadership of PM Modi. Criticise, but on hard facts, not just for the sake of criticising. Today, IMF calls India the only bright spot, and these are the numbers for you.”

