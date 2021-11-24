Post Office Scheme Kisan Vikas Patra Promises To Double Money With Guaranteed Returns

Kisan Vikas Patra is a savings scheme by the post office which promises to double an investor’s money with a guaranteed return. It is one of the initiatives by the Central government and backs these small savings schemes. The government has not changed the small saving schemes' interest rate and the Kisan Vikas Patra interest rate has also not varied a lot, remaining at 6.9%. As per India Post’s website, the scheme has a maturity period of 124 months and an investor's money will be doubled in this period. India Post says in their website, "Amount Invested (in KVP) doubles in 124 months."

An investor can invest a minimum of Rs 1,000 and can invest in multiples of Rs 100 along with no upper limit on the maximum investment. There is also no limit on the number of post office KVP accounts an investor can open. KVP can also be pledged or transferred as security but the investor must submit a prescribed application form at the concerned Post Office supported with an acceptance letter from the pledgee. An investor can transfer its KVP certificate from one post office to another and it can be transferred from one person to another. The option available to investors makes this a desirable investment scheme.

Who should invest in the scheme and what are the benefits?

The interest rate in the scheme remains fixed throughout the maturity period and the interest rate is variable, which means that the investor gets the interest rate on the deposit which is decided by the government during that time. The interest rates are decided by the central government, but if they change in future, it will not affect your current investment as it will remain the same throughout your maturity period. KVP interest rate was slashed to 6.9% from a healthy 7.6% in April to June 2020, but has remained the same till date. Therefore, many consider the Post Office Kisan Vikas Patra scheme to be fairly risk-free and secured. People who cannot afford to risk their money on independent schemes are better suited to this scheme and to those, who already invest in high-risk schemes and would want to have a part of their savings in a guaranteed return scheme.