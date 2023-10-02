Power Consumption Rises 10.7% To 140.49 Billion Units In September 

Power consumption in the country soared 10.7 per cent to 140.49 billion units in September. The rise comes on the back of heightened use of cooling appliances due to unusually humid weather conditions. However, the power consumption in the same period last year stood at 126.91 billion units, which was already higher than the 112.43 billion units recorded in September 2021, according to government data.

Peak power demand

The peak power demand met, which signifies the highest daily supply, came in at 239.97 GW in September, against 199.50 GW in September 2022 and 180.73 GW in September 2021. The power ministry had initially projected the country's electricity demand to reach 229 GW during the summer, but this estimate wasn't met in April-July due to unseasonal rain.

Despite this, there was a new high in peak supply at 224.1 GW in June before slightly dropping to 209.03 GW in July. Peak demand also reached 238.19 GW in August.

A spokesperson from Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd, which serves electricity to 70 lakh people in Delhi, mentioned that the demand remained high due to unusually high temperatures this year. They anticipate that demand will continue to be on the higher side in the coming months, particularly due to festive celebrations.

In September, Tata Power Delhi Distribution recorded a power consumption estimate of 1,110 million units, compared to 1,035 million units in the same period the previous year.

Industry experts noted that power consumption was impacted from March to June this year due to widespread rainfall. However, it rebounded in August and September, primarily due to humid weather conditions and increased industrial activity in preparation for the festive season.