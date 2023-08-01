Power Consumption Rises 8%, Hits 139 Billion Units In July

India's power consumption registered a significant growth of 8.4 per cent in July, reaching 139 billion units compared to 128.25 billion units during the same month last year, according to government data.

The peak power demand met also witnessed a substantial increase, reaching 208.82 GW in July 2023, surpassing the figures from July 2022 (190.35 GW) and July 2021 (200.53 GW).

The surge in power consumption is attributed to a variety of factors. The power ministry had initially projected the country's electricity demand to touch 229 GW during the summer season. However, the forecast did not materialize in April and May this year due to unseasonal rains, which adversely affected power consumption.

Untimely rains reduced power consumption

The period from March to June experienced widespread rains across the country, leading to a reduction in power consumption. During these months, the demand for electricity decreased, as people used fewer cooling appliances compared to previous years. The unseasonal rains impacted overall power consumption, creating a temporary decline.

Nevertheless, experts revealed that power consumption in June saw some improvement despite the challenges posed by the rainfall. As the weather conditions shifted in July, the demand for electricity surged due to extremely humid conditions, resulting in prolonged usage of cooling appliances, particularly air conditioners, throughout the day.

Power consumption growth to continue in August

Analysts predicted that power consumption and demand would continue to grow in August, as economic activities improved and humidity levels remained high. The country's overall power consumption trend is likely to remain positive, reflecting the revival of economic activities and the resumption of normal operations following the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the power sector continues to adapt to varying environmental factors and changing consumer behaviours, the industry is expected to witness continued growth and resilience.

Efforts to mitigate the effects of unseasonal rains on power consumption, such as encouraging the adoption of energy-efficient cooling technologies, will play a vital role in ensuring sustainable energy usage.

The surge in power consumption in July highlights the nation's dependence on electricity for various sectors, including residential, commercial, and industrial. With a growing population and increasing demand for energy, India's power sector faces the ongoing challenge of meeting electricity needs while adopting sustainable practices and reducing environmental impact.

