Reacting to the latest reports of the coal shortage in India, the Union Power Minister RK Singh has dismissed the reports and denied the claims of the shortage of coal in the country. He said there is no such crisis in the country, like China, India has a sufficient amount of coal to fulfil the increasing demand as well.

RK Singh apprised that the country’s COVID-19 battered economy is recovering and this is indicated by the rising consumption of electricity, due to which the demand for coal is also rising. He said that the rise in demand can be easily catered to by India’s coal reserves and termed it as a positive indication. Speaking to ANI, he said, "The demand for coal has increased and we are fulfilling this demand. We are in a position to meet the further rise in the demands."

There is no coal crisis, India can meet the surge in demand: Power Minister

He apprised that the coal consumption has seen growth several bounds and said that the industry has added around 2.83 crore new consumers of power. He added, "Sharp surge in energy demand is a good sign of recovery of our economy. This shows that our economy is growing and this should be taken in that way. We have also added around 2.83 crore new consumers to the system. Most of them are from lower-middle-class and poor sections, so they are buying fans, lights and television sets this is also the reason for the increase in demand."

He underscored the fact that India has been able to supply the coal in needed amount despite the surge in the demand. The Union Minister further added, "If the demand increases further we are able to meet that also as we have enough arrangements. If we see today's stock, we have coal stock of 4 days. Coal rakes are coming daily. We have a committee headed by Power Secretary having top officials from Railway and Coal Ministry that is daily reviewing the situation and is keeping a close eye on the demand and supply situation. This committee ensures that no power plant is facing a shortage of coal."



On the claims of comparison of India’s current situation with China, which is suffering from a huge energy crisis, disrupting the global supply chain, the Power Minister categorically dismissed the claim as false and said there is no chance of India being in China’s position.

With ANI Inputs

IMAGE: PTI/Facebook/RAMKUMARSINGHINDIA