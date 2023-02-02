Power Minister Responds On Adani Row: What's Govt's Concern In A Company Withdrawing FPO?

Union Power Minister RK Singh, amid the political row over the Adani Enterprises calling off its FPO, has said that there is no need for a discussion over it since it does not concern the Central government. While speaking to Republic, Singh said, "I do not know why Opposition is creating disruption on Hindenburg report on a company. Discussion on this is not at all required. Why should we be concerned about FPO withdrawal of a company? We have a lot of companies in hand".

When asked if he is concerned about a company withdrawing the FPO, he responded, "No. Why should I? In my sector, if you're talking about renewable energy, I have 14-15 large companies which are global scale companies. One company doesn't matter.''

#BREAKING | Union Minister RK Singh counters Opposition on #Adani issue, asks 'Is one company's share nosediving a matter to be discussed in the Parliament?' #LIVE here:- https://t.co/J2BwAlTyZE pic.twitter.com/WYRQpzYGRn — Republic (@republic) February 2, 2023

This comes after the Opposition leaders stalled the Parliamentary proceedings and demanded an investigation into the Hindenburg research report which has alleged fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation within the Adani Group. The company, on Wednesday, decided to call off the FPO worth Rs 20,000 crore due to 'unprecedented situation and the current market volatility'.

The entire stock market is facing turbulence due to the calling off of Adani Enterprises FPO after Hindenburg Research's allegations on the company. As of Thursday, stock prices of Adani Enterprises fell over 26% and is now worth Rs 1,565.30, which is a 52-week low.

While the Adani Group has rejected the allegations levelled against it by Hindenburg, it decided not to proceed further as its stocks continue to plunge for the last one week. Chairman of the Adani Group, meanwhile, is no longer Asia's richest man as his net worth currently stands at around $64 billion after over $26 billion were wiped out within two days.

Amid the crisis, Gautam Adani released a video message on Thursday and assured the investors that their interest is 'paramount'. He also said that his company's balance sheet is health and assets are robust refuting Hindenburg's claims.