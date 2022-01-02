PPF Interest Rate 2021-22: Check Interest Rates For Public Provident Fund, NSC Schemes

The Finance Ministry issued a circular dated December 31 announcing no change in interest rates on small savings schemes or post office schemes for the January-March quarter of FY 2021-22. This means that for the quarter ending March 31, 2022, investors in small savings schemes like the Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) will continue to earn the same interest rate as they were earning during the quarter ending December 31, 2021.

New investments made during the January-March 2022 quarter into these schemes will also earn the same interest rates as in the previous quarter. As per the circular, for the last quarter of FY 2021-22, the Public Provident Fund (PPF) will continue to earn 7.10 per cent. The Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) will continue to earn 7.40 per cent, and post office time deposits will fetch 5.5-6.7 per cent. The interest rates will be relevant for the period January 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

Government circular on Interest rates on various small savings schemes for the fourth quarter of FY 2021-22:

"The rates of interest on various small savings schemes for the third quarter of the financial year 2021-22 starting from January 1, 2022, and ending on March 31, 2022, shall remain unchanged from the current rates applicable for the third quarter (October 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021) for FY 2021-22," the finance ministry said in a notification.

Uttar Pradesh is the second highest contributor to the small savings scheme after West Bengal. Earlier this year, ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls, the Centre had decided to reduce the interest rate. But the finance ministry swiftly cancelled a steep interest rate cut of up to 1.1% for the first quarter on small savings schemes, citing oversight. Interest rates for small savings schemes are notified on a quarterly basis.

