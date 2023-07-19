Premium Hotel Occupancy In India Expected To Reach Decadal High Of Up To 72%: Report

ICRA, a rating agency, has projected that premium hotel occupancy in India will reach a decadal high of 70-72 per cent, with average room rates expected to be around Rs 6,000 to Rs 6,200 in FY24.





ICRA said that the consistent improvement in consumer sentiments, stable corporate performance, and the recovery of domestic air passenger traffic above pre-Covid levels bode well for travel and hotel demand, news agency PTI reported.

The rating agency estimated that pan-India premium hotel occupancy would be around 70-72 per cent in FY2024, after recovering to 68-70 per cent in FY2023.

Average room rates

Average room rates for pan-India premium hotels are expected to range from Rs 6,000 to Rs 6,200 in FY2024.

While occupancy is expected to be at a decadal high, the Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) is anticipated to remain 20-25 per cent below the peak of FY2008, according to ICRA.

Vinutaa S, Vice President and Sector Head of Corporate Ratings at ICRA mentioned that gateway cities like Delhi and Mumbai are likely to have an occupancy rate of over 75 per cent in FY2024.

Demand is expected to remain robust across markets, although Bengaluru and Pune may lag behind other key cities, she added.

ICRA also expects an upward trend in average room rates across markets in FY2024, driven by healthy occupancy. Mid-scale hotels have also seen traction across cities and are expected to continue reporting strong average room rates and occupancy in FY2024.

Room supply and availability

Regarding new room supply, Vinutaa noted that the healthy demand uptick has led to an increase in new supply announcements and the commencement of deferred projects in the past 12-15 months.

The upcoming premium supply is concentrated in select markets, with Mumbai and Bengaluru accounting for a majority of the new inventory. Significant supply announcements have also been made for tier-II cities and religious destinations.

However, the hotel supply pipeline is expected to grow at a three-year CAGR of 3.5-4 per cent, adding approximately 15,000-16,000 rooms to the pan-India premium inventory of about 95,000 rooms across 12 key cities in India, according to ICRA.

ICRA highlighted that demand recovery has been strong in the past year, and it anticipates this trend to continue in FY2024. The sustained growth of domestic leisure travel, increased bookings from meetings and conferences, business travel, and higher foreign tourist arrivals are expected to support the demand. Specific events such as the G20 summit and the ICC World Cup 2023 are also likely to benefit the industry.

The rating agency further stated that the Indian hotel industry's revenue growth in FY24 is estimated to be 13-15 per cent, despite potential impacts on demand from external shocks.

ICRA emphasised that cost-rationalisation measures taken during the Covid period, coupled with operating leverage benefits, have resulted in a significant expansion in margins.



(With PTI Inputs)

