Premium Residential Market Witnesses Appreciation In Major Indian Cities: Savills India

The premium residential market in major Indian cities has witnessed a price appreciation of 3-18 per cent compared to first half of 2022. Under-construction projects have shown higher appreciation in capital values compared to completed projects. The recent acceleration of capital values and the overall growth of the residential market have encouraged buyers to make purchasing decisions, expecting further strengthening of prices.

There is a growing preference among buyers for larger homes, leading to increased demand for large apartments and penthouses in South Mumbai and Central Mumbai. In Delhi, luxury floors have witnessed an average increase of 11 per cent in capital value year-on-year (YOY), with South-East Delhi showing the highest price appreciation at 15 per centon an annual basis. The micro-markets of South-West Delhi and Central 2 have also experienced YOY growth of 14 per centand 13 per cent, respectively.

Shveta Jain, managing director of residential services at Savills India, acknowledged the significant momentum in the premium residential market, resulting in a substantial appreciation in property values. Developers have responded to this demand with notable new launches in the category.

In Gurgaon, both completed and under-construction properties have seen a significant escalation in capital values, ranging from 11 per centto 40 per cent YOY across all micro-markets. Gurugram witnessed a more than three-fold increase in the new launches of luxury units in H1 2023, totalling approximately 4,910 units. Bengaluru, on the other hand, experienced a 30.3 per centYOY decline with 2,200 units launched in the premium segment in H1 2023.

Jain highlighted the buoyancy in the market and the demand for premium properties driven by end buyers seeking long-term investments and upgrades to their current homes. Properties such as villas, golf-facing developments, farmhouses, and independent homes continue to attract buyers, fuelling the growth of the market. The successful launches by grade A developers in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Bengaluru reflect the enduring interest of buyers in the premium residential segment.