In India, Trump's Election Pitch: 'Markets Will Rise By 1000s & 1000s Of Points If I Win'

US President Donald Trump held a press conference with Indian business leaders on Tuesday afternoon, where he stated that if he is re-elected as the President of the US, the stock market will jump by 1000s and 1000s of points.

READ: Trump India Visit LIVE: PM-POTUS Announce 'Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership'

Trump's big claims

President Trump addressed the leaders and then took a number of questions from them, where they expressed their desire to invest more in the country and the business decisions they are hopeful for. Concluding one answer, Trump, who has often cited the stock market as a barometer of his government's success, said, "Our market will jump 1000s and 1000s of points if I win. If I don't win then you are going to see a crash like you have never seen before. I really mean it too."

READ: India To Purchase More Than $3 Billion Of Advanced American Military Equipment: Trump

Earlier, he said that the US economy will boom if he wins a re-election and that the stock market will "skyrocket" even more than after he won the election the first time in 2016.

The US Presidential Elections will take place in November this year. The democrats have entered the primary stages, with Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Micheal Bloomberg, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar duking it out contest against him.

READ: Trump: Wireless Tech Can Be 'tool For Freedom'

READ: 'Awed By The Majesty Of India And The Exceptional Generosity': Donald Trump