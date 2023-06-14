Why you're reading this: Prevailing average domestic airfares in India are among the highest in the world at the moment. Flying on many internal routes is often just as expensive as flying to destinations abroad. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has published a brief on the astronomically high airfares after Republic raised the matter on its primetime debate. In the note it argues against imposing caps, but states that it has already made a positive intervention.

4 things you need to know:

It is a time of both boom and bust in India's civil aviation market.

The healthier players are ordering planes by the hundreds while some smaller carriers are in trouble.

The government has come in for criticism over high airfares, which it has attempted to address.

The government is against imposing price caps. It has, however, asked for self-regulation.

What is the government's explanation for high (or low) airfares?

In its brief, the government begins with an explanation of how airfares are decided globally, mentioning dynamic pricing being demand-driven and algorithmic with multiple factors. It puts forth that 'buckets' of seats on an aircraft are made available at certain points (90 days, 60 days, 30 days, 15 days & 7 days prior to departure). Initially these buckets have low prices, but prices rise as they're filled.

The note then mentions seasonal factors that influence airfares in India, listing things such as holidays, festivals & events. Market forces and competition on the route also find mention, along with the operational constraints at airports.

It proceeds to cite rules & regulation (or deregulation in this case) and makes clear that the DGCA does not have the mandate to regulate airfares, which is in concert with the norms globally. It actually credits this for enabling people from lower-income groups to fly.

So what is the government doing about high airfares?

In a section called 'Reasons for rise in fares' the note makes a strong argument for not imposing caps on airfares. It says, "In a de-regulated environment, introducing fare caps on various sectors will lead to market distortion. The benefits of market competition will not be available to passengers at large."

That doesn't mean the government hasn't been intervening. It says the high airfares are predominantly on routes earlier serviced by the now-grounded GoFirst. Airlines had been asked on June 5 to self-regulate on these routes by the ministry, especially on those routes that experienced high surge pricing. A mechanism for reasonable pricing will be devised by airlines and the DGCA will monitor this.

Lastly, it presents a comparison between airfares on multiple routes for different days in June, including for future flights. The key takeaway appears to be that following the ministry's intervention, domestic airfares have softened on all routes apart from the Mumbai-Delhi route. (The inverse Delhi-Mumbai route is now cheaper, however.)

The note is also careful to enclose a direct response to the political attacks the government has been facing. Civil Aviation Minister Scindia's tweets at Congress' KC Venugopal are linked.

Here is the full note:

