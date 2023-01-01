Price Of Commercial LPG Gas Cylinders Increased By Rs 25 From Jan 1; Check New Rates

Marking the first day of the new year, the prices of commercial Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) or cooking cylinder prices were increased on Sunday by oil marketing companies (OMCs) by Rs 25 per cylinder across the country with immediate effect.

According to news agency ANI, a 19 kg commercial cylinder will now cost Rs 1,769 in Delhi. Notably, this increase on the price of gas cylinders has been done on the price of commercial gas cylinders while domestic gas cylinders are available at their old rates.

Apart from this, a commercial gas cylinder will cost Rs 1,870 in Mumbai and Rs 1,870 per cylinder in Kolkata. While the increased price of commercial cylinders in Chennai is Rs 1,971.

It is important to note that the increase in the prices of commercial cylinders came after several months. The Oil marketing companies (OMC) earlier in November slashed the price of commercial cooking gas across the four metro cities by Rs 115.5. In September and October as well, the price of commercial gas cylinders was slashed by Rs 91.5 and Rs 25.50, respectively.

Prices of commercial cylinders in Metro cities

Delhi - Rs 1,769 per cylinder

Mumbai - Rs 1,721 per cylinder

Kolkata - Rs 1,870 per cylinder

Chennai - Rs 1,917 per cylinder

Congress calls it ‘New Year’s gift’

Taking a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government, Congress responded to the price hike and termed it as a new year’s gift from the government. It further claimed that the price rise on commercial cylinders is just the beginning and more is yet to come.

“First gift of the new year. Commercial gas cylinders become costlier. This is just the beginning,” the Congress party tweeted.

Image: PTI