Primary Markets Abuzz With Activity, 10 IPOs Go Through So Far This Year

Primary markets are abuzz with Initial Public Offerings (IPO) and 10 issues on the main board have successfully sailed through so far this year, data from BSE showed. On the BSE SME Segment 32 IPOs have gone through successfully taking the total IPO count to 42.

Recently listed ideaForge IPO has been the most successful IPO of the year as it got subscribed 106 times and got listed at a premium of 95 per cent on the opening day. Global Surfaces Limited, Udayshivakumar Infra Limited, DIVGI Torq Transfer Systems Limited, Avalon Technologies Limited, HMA Agro Industries Limited, Mankind Pharma Limited, IKIO Lighting Limited, ideaForge Technologies, Radiant Cash Management Services Limited and Sah Polymers Limited are among the 10 companies that launched IPOs this year and collectively raised Rs 15,262 crore, data from Prime Database showed.

"IPO market is driven by sentiment and it is likely to see a robust momentum going ahead given strong fundamentals of Indian markets. Going by the performance of ideaForge Technologies, it is evident that good quality companies will attract money as a lot of investors with money are waiting on the sidelines to invest in good quality IPOs," market expert Avinash Gorakshakar told Republic.

Out of 42 IPOs so far this year 35 IPOs are in gain with reference to issue price, 7 IPOs are in loss with reference to issue price, 28 IPOs gained on the listing day and 14 IPOs declined on listing, data from BSE showed.

The rise in number of primary market issues has coincided with strong fundamentals of Indian equity markets which are trading at record highs. The Sensex on Friday, July 7, touched record high of 65,898.98 and Nifty 50 index hit an all-time high of 19,523.60.

The Indian markets are on a record-breaking streak on the back of strong foreign inflows, expectations of solid corporate earnings, robust macroeconomic fundamentals and hopes of prolonged pause in rate hike cycle by the Reserve Bank of India.

The foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have so far, this financial year, poured in Rs 98,351 crore in Indian equities. After they pulled out record Rs 1,21,439 crore from the Indian markets in calendar year 2022, data from NSDL showed.

Meanwhile, 10 more companies are set to launch their IPOs going ahead, according to data on stock exchanges. Tata Technologies IPO is among the most anticipated IPO of the year as it will be the first IPO by Tata Group in 19 years.



