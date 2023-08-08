Private Credit Funds Step In To Address The Lending Gap Left By Banks

As banks and non-bank lenders vacate lending spaces, a growing number of alternative investment funds are stepping up their private credit endeavours, reflecting a trend seen across Asia.

Private credit funds typically specialise in investing in debt or hybrid securities of companies with lower or unrated credit ratings.

Kotak Alternate Assets Managers (KAAM), Edelweiss Alternatives Asset Advisors, InCred Alternative Investments, and Vivriti Asset Management are all in the process of expanding their existing funds or launching new ones, according to officials from these firms.

"The wholesale lending space has been vacated by banks and mutual funds are wary of the space, while insurance companies blow hot, blow cold," stated Lakshmi Iyer, Head of Investments at KAAM, which recently closed an Rs 8 billion ($96.7 million) private credit fund.

"Alternate asset managers like us are finding opportunities in this space."

Edelweiss Alternatives has invested Rs 359 billion in private credit and is preparing to unveil its next real estate credit fund.

Vivriti Asset Management aims to augment its managed private credit portfolio, already valued at around Rs 35 billion, by an additional Rs 15 billion, shared Managing Director Vineet Sukumar.

Heightened demand

Such transactions accounted for $5.3 billion in 2022, as reported by EY. Most recently, Rattan India Power and Shapoorji Pallonji group entity Goswami Infratech secured funding from these funds.

"While our earlier focus was on providing capital at a holding company level, we are now also witnessing an increasing trend of operating companies approaching alternative lenders like us for growth capital," noted Amit Agarwal, Head of Special Situation Investing at Edelweiss Alternatives.

Despite the heightened interest, closing deals has been challenging due to inadequate risk-reflected pricing, revealed a credit market participant who requested anonymity since they aren't authorised to speak to the media.

Given mutual funds and non-bank lenders competing for credit-rated "AA" and "A" rated firms, companies with "A-" and "BBB" ratings are turning to private credit options.

Private credit funds extend loans to such firms at rates ranging from 12 per cent to 18 per cent, often dividing transactions into tranches. The riskiest segments of such credit can yield returns of 20 per cent to 24 per cent.

However, the risk of default is higher, and exit strategies can be complicated due to the illiquid nature of these securities.

"On a macro level, we ensure that a single deal never crosses 5 per cent of our portfolio and try to structure all our deals where we will get regular cash flows from borrowers," affirmed Ankur Jain, Managing Director at InCred Alternative Investments.

