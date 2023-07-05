Profit For State-run Lenders To Almost Double In June Quarter, Here's Why

Indian banks are likely to report healthy earnings for the first quarter of current financial year and asset quality is likely to remain stable, analysts at brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said. The report came a week ahead of Nifty 50 companies start reporting their earnings starting with Tata Consultancy Service and HCL Technologies on Wednesday, July 12.

Credit growth for the banking industry is likely to remain strong and is expected to demonstrate growth of 13 per cent for the current financial year. Strong credit growth has been projected on the back of credit card business showcasing strong momentum while corporate loan book remained sluggish.

"The corporate segment has remained sluggish, dragging down overall loan growth. Home, vehicle, unsecured, and small business segments continue to do well. The credit card business is seeing strong momentum, with robust growth in both spends and the number of cards. We estimate systemic loan growth of 13 per cent in FY24," Motilal Oswal said.

Deposit growth also remained robust on the back of discontinuance of 2,000-rupee bank notes while term deposit (TD) rates remained broadly unchanged which further gave a boost to deposit growth.

“Deposit accretion has been healthy during the quarter, partly aided by the discontinuance of the Rs 2,000 currency note and an improved real rate of return as TD rates are broadly unchanged. Hence, the gap versus credit growth has moderated further. The rise in the cost of deposits will lead to margin moderation for several banks, though some banks may report stable margins in 1QFY24,” the Mumbai-based brokerage said.

Motilal Oswal expects banking sector to deliver 54 per cent annual growth in profit after tax (PAT) in first quarter of current fiscal. Private banks are expected to report earnings growth of 32 per cent while PSU banks are likely to report earnings growth of 96 per cent.

Private banks to report robust profit growth

Private banks are likely to report pre-provision operating profit (PPoP) growth of 31 per cent and PAT growth is likely to come in at 32 per cent.

“Earnings should remain steady, aided by healthy business growth and benign credit costs, but margin pressure and elevated operational expenditure may affect the overall growth trajectory,” Motilal Oswal noted.

Among the individual private banks, ICICI Bank is expected to post net interest income (NII) growth of 36 per cent, Kotak Mahindra Bank’s NII growth is likely to come in at 32 per cent, Axis Bank is expected top post NII growth of 31 per cent, HDFC Bank’s NII is expected to grow at 26 per cent and IndusInd Bank’s NII is expected to come in at 18 per cent.

“Slippages are likely to remain under control across segments, except for Bandhan Bank (due to residual recognition from the SMA pool). Overall, we believe asset quality should continue to improve in June quarter, while the growth rate and performance of unsecured loans will be key factors to watch out for,” Motilal Oswal said.

Earnings momentum to remain robust for public sector banks

Earnings growth is likely to remain robust for state-run lenders, aided by controlled credit costs, though margins can show a downside bias on rising funding costs. PSBs are likely to deliver NII and PPoP growth of 27 per cent and 40 per cent respectively and profit growth is likely to come in at a whopping 96 per cent.

“Loan growth may remain modest after strong growth in FY23. Most PSBs are already guiding for moderation in loan growth in FY24. Asset quality improvement is likely to continue, while healthy provisioning coverage ratio (PCR) and a sharp decline in SMA/stressed asset pool will keep credit costs in check,” Motilal Oswal added.

